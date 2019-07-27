Thank you to state Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove and Budget Committee Member Sen. Melissa Hurtado and Assembly members Vince Fong, Tom Lackey, Devon Mathis and Rudy Salas, for their strong support of more than 330,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), with nearly 8,000 people with IDD living in Kern, Inyo and Mono counties. These legislators requested more funds from the state for programs promised under the Lanterman Act, groundbreaking bipartisan legislation signed into law in 1969 by Gov. Ronald Reagan, that guaranteed the rights of people with developmental disabilities, including services and support in natural community settings.
With the leadership of our local representatives and the advocacy of numerous stakeholders, including individuals with developmental disabilities, their families, the Association of Regional Center Agencies, along with the Lanterman Coalition, The Alliance, California Disability Services Association and the California Respite Association, Gov. Newsom’s 2019-2020 budget will include an 8.2 percent increase for most services, providing much-needed relief to a system in crisis.
While we appreciate the governor including an increase, we are disappointed that he did not listen to the legislators and the Legislative Analyst Office (LAO) whose recommendations were to make an increase across the board for all programs and eliminate the measures that were put in place during the last recession restricting our programs from paying better wages to our staff and growing programs to help more of our citizens with IDD.
This is a positive, but only first step in stabilizing the system of Regional Centers and network of service providers, which acts as a lifeline for California’s most vulnerable citizens. According to a recent survey of service providers across the state, our system has suffered a loss of 4,800 group home beds and an estimated loss of 5,000 day program slots since 2011. The 150,000 dedicated direct support professionals (DSPs) that are the backbone of supporting people with developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, on a daily basis, are paid low wages under the current state reimbursement system. More than one-third work 20 or more hours at a second job, in addition to their challenging full-time job, to make ends meet.
An independent rate study recently concluded that the system needs an additional $1.2 billion to adequately support the 330,000 Californians with developmental disabilities. The Department of Developmental Services most recent Fact Book reported that from 2011 to 2016 there are 23,555 fewer services in California for people with IDD.
We are determined to re-doubling our efforts to work with our legislative champions, advocates around the state and the governor’s office, in addressing these glaring issues, including adequate funding plans to reach the $1.2 billion, rising staff wages and ending recession-era cuts that are still in place. Building upon a stable financial base, we can then concentrate on improvements recently recommended by the study, such as better reaching underserved populations and creating a career ladder for DSPs.
Together, we can keep the promise of the Lanterman Act and adequately fund the developmental disability support system, so all Californians can live their best lives.
Signed by:
Jim Baldwin, BARC Bakersfield, president/CEO
Mitzi Villalon, Better Way Services, Inc., executive director/owner
Laurie Hughey, Chateau D’Bakersfield, program director
Russ Sedam, Community Support Options-SVD, executive administrator
Anita Moreno, Express Transit, Inc., general manager
Shawn White, PathPoint, vice president of Kern County
Trish Flores, Positive Directions, Inc., CEO
Laura M. Williams, Valley Achievement Center, executive director
Co-authors are members of the Kern County Regional Center Vendor Advisory Committee.
Shawn White is the PathPoint Vice President of Kern County, and a Kern County Regional Center Vendor Advisory Committee member.