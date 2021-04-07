The history of the Kern River Parkway Trail (commonly referred to as “the bike path”) goes back almost 50 years. From the beginning, the “Founding Fathers” of the parkway — Bill Cooper and Rich O’Neil — pushed to keep motorized vehicles out of the parkway. The parkway was intended to restore and protect the habitat of the Kern River and to be a place to get away from the noise, pollution and hustle of the city; motorized vehicles were antithetical to that idea.
In 2015, the California legislature passed AB 1096, which officially legalized what are now referred to as Type 1 and Type 2 electric bikes (or “ebikes”) on “any paved surface that a regular bike is allowed to operate.” An opinion by the Bakersfield city attorney in July 2016 determined that this law applied to the Kern River Parkway Trail (Type 1 ebikes are low-speed pedal-assisted bikes with a small electric motor that provides assistance only when the cyclist is pedaling. Type 2 are throttle-assisted and can go for short distances without effort from the cyclist. Both types cease to assist the rider when they reach 20 mph. In essence, these bikes can’t go any faster than a cyclist of moderate ability on a regular pedal-powered bike).
The City Council is now considering expanding local municipal codes to allow Type 3 ebikes, which can go up to 28 mph, and perhaps even larger, unclassified types that can achieve speeds as high as 40 mph to 50 mph.
This is a disaster in the making. If you’ve been to Yokuts Park on a Saturday, or The Park at River Walk on a recent warm spring afternoon, you can probably imagine the carnage that could result from vehicles moving at these speeds on the parkway trail, where folks are walking their dogs, or families with toddlers are strolling.
The better option would be to properly enforce the law as it now stands. Currently, the parkway trail — especially east of Beach Park — is overrun by motor vehicles of all types. As a frequent user of the parkway trail, it is rare for me to go a day without seeing off-road motorcycles, ATVs and even automobiles on the trail. About a year ago, about a dozen other trail users and I were nearly run over by a full-size SUV barreling down the middle of the path at approximately 40 mph.
The city has begun installing folding bollards at some of the key access points along the trail, which will help to keep cars away, but does nothing to stop the motorcycles, ATVs and illegal ebikes from abusing the trail and creating hazardous conditions for the families that go to the parkway to enjoy the quiet, natural scenery that the area has available.
The Kern River Parkway Foundation strongly recommends that the City Council drop any plans to allow motor vehicles of any kind, other than the Type 1 and 2 ebikes that are allowed under AB 1096. We further recommend that the council improve the conditions along the parkway trail by directing the Recreation and Parks Department to continue to install bollards along the trail to prevent cars from entering. The city should also direct the Bakersfield Police Department to patrol the parkway trail to enforce the existing laws that prohibit other motor vehicles from accessing the trail.
In addition, signage needs to be updated to make clear that while Type 1 and Type 2 ebikes are allowed on the parkway trail based on AB 1096, that law does not override Bakersfield municipal code 10.82.020 that prohibits all motorized vehicles in the floodplain, including on the dirt trails along the riverbed.
Under no circumstances should motor vehicles of any kind be allowed to be used off pavement into the riparian habitat along the river.
Peter Wollesen is an avid cyclist and a member of the Board of Directors of the Kern River Parkway Foundation.