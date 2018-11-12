Perhaps cannabis users were simply too high to remember to vote on Nov. 6, but the consensus among Kern County voters is clear: We're still opposed to legal marijuana at almost every level.
Make all the public safety concerns and health arguments you want; if you're going to embark on some puritanical crusade against pot, you'd better be in favor of banning alcohol for the same reasons lest your hypocrisy starts showing. Yet we're a lush county, far too deep in wine and whiskey to actually prohibit booze.
A 2017 report by KGET found Kern averages 4,000 DUI arrests per year, but that's just another day in the valley. Impairment in any form is unacceptable while driving, of course, but it seems to me that if we're arresting 11 people a day for drinking and driving we have bigger concerns than marijuana.
Perhaps instead of simply demonizing various substances at the jerk of a knee, we could start asking ourselves what compels people to start abusing in ways that concern us in the first place? Alcohol abuse aside, the cannabis measures on our ballots weren't great to begin with. Measure K was particularly troublesome, not just because of arbitrary market caps, but also the potential farming monopoly sure to be enjoyed by the Industrial Partners Group who created the measure. I can't blame voters for turning that down. However, the scaremongering in other op-eds are straight out of Reefer Madness films and DARE program playbooks. Harry J. Anslinger would be proud. Do you know why cannabis was banned in the first place? Hint: It was shortly after alcohol prohibition was lifted.
History has taught us about the pitfalls of prohibition, and why it doesn't work with consenting adults. It appears we're doomed to repeat it. Are we actually surprised at how many adults use medical cannabis recreationally? It reminds me of the medicinal alcohol permits that emerged during prohibition in the 1920s. We're a society of drug users. From caffeine and nicotine to carbs and social media, it all boils down to brain chemicals.
If we'd rather push manmade THC alternatives and opioids that fuel future cocaine and heroin overdoses over a God-given plant, I'll gladly watch the continuing funeral processions. Just remember there's a reason why you don't see cannabis users seriously urging a ban on booze. It would be a literal case of pot calling the kettle black.
Will Schiewe is a freelance writer, veteran and libertarian.