I am not part of an angry mob. I am not irrational, unhinged or unstable. I believe in due process. And I do not believe the accused are guilty until proven innocent.
I felt it necessary to get that out of the way, because that is how Republican politicians and their friends are characterizing skeptics like me who question the Kavanaugh confirmation.
How could someone who is not dangerous and does not hate America see the confirmation proceedings so differently? Why won’t whackos like me get over it now that Kavanaugh was “proven innocent?” And why will the taint of sexual assault remain?
Here’s why:
Christine Blasey Ford’s, Ph.D., allegations were believable. Her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee was honest, raw, emotional and compelling. Before the spinning began, most listeners on both sides of the aisle, even Fox News, agreed she was brave, forthcoming, and her testimony was credible.
Ford was 100 percent certain that Brett Kavanaugh was her attacker.
Ford’s credible testimony included a timeline of how her allegations became public. Republican senators ignored this when they charged Democratic senators with conspiring to torpedo Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Kavanaugh’s testimony was angry, indignant, evasive and defensive. Defenders of his petulance suggested that any of us would have reacted similarly under those conditions. I don’t know any respectable person over the age of 14 that would have.
Kavanaugh’s testimony included likely lies about yearbook entries and minimization of alcohol use. When asked about blackouts by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, he unleashed an attack typical of defensive problem drinkers. Regarding yearbook antics, Kavanaugh’s protectors maintained that petty cruelties and high school boorishness should not matter now. Maybe, maybe not. But possibly lying under oath as a 53-year-old man should.
The FBI “investigation” was limited to interviews with Mark Judge and a handful of people who may have been at the party in question. Judge was quite possibly a co-conspirator with no fear of perjury since he was the only eyewitness behind the closed bedroom door. The others did not remember being at that specific party 36 years ago, but why would they? Few of us would remember what we ate at a specific meal a month ago unless, for example, we were forced to eat it and it made us sick.
The FBI “investigation” did not conduct interviews with any of the following people: Witnesses who discussed the sexual assault with Ford before Kavanaugh’s nomination; witnesses who could testify to Kavanaugh’s heavy teen drinking that might lead to belligerent, aggressive and assaultive behavior and to memory lapses; witnesses who could testify that Kavanaugh perjured himself during the hearing; and Ford and Kavanaugh themselves, whose testimony was brief and limited by the Judiciary Committee format.
The FBI “investigation” was nothing more than a Republican cover. Short of Mark Judge confessing to aiding and abetting a sexual assault, nothing supporting Ford or refuting Kavanaugh could have come to light.
The confirmation hearing was not a trial. The standard of guilty beyond a reasonable doubt was not applicable. Since the FBI “investigation” added nothing, the only reasonable evidence to consider was the contradicting testimony of Ford and Kavanaugh. The preponderance of evidence suggested Ford was the more truthful witness.
In their attempt to have it both ways, several Republicans, including Sen. Susan Collins, came out with similar sounding statements, essentially saying “I believe something happened to Dr. Ford, but it wasn’t Brett Kavanaugh.” Really. So you believe Ford was credible in her testimony and she was sexually assaulted, but she was mistaken in one small, incredibly important detail: The identity of her attacker. So she was credible but lying? Credible but stupid? Credible but crazy?
I’m not sure whether Kavanaugh is guilty of sexual assault. I wish I was. Unfortunately, Kavanaugh’s protectors undermined the process that would have appropriately vetted this possibility.
And so the taint remains.
Kavanaugh made it through the hearings and senate confirmation. He finally obtained the position to which he felt entitled. Republicans congratulated themselves on their great accomplishment and on their fairness to Dr. Ford.
After listening closely to it all, I believe something happened. But it wasn’t democracy.
Steve Bacon is a CSUB administrator.