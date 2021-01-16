Politicians are fond of the expression "elections have consequences." But when the American people elected Donald J. Trump, few could have predicted that one of the consequences would be death and destruction within the halls of Congress. For worse, not better, the Trump presidency has left a permanent scar on the body of this great human experience called "democracy." And nowhere was that scar better displayed than Jan. 6 at the riot at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Some have argued that the Trump rioters really do believe that Trump won the election, unable to grasp the fact that the same undemocratic Electoral College and chaotic county level election processes that ushered in the Trump presidency are now kicking him out. But there is another line of thought that believes that almost all of the conspiracy theories about massive voter fraud are just a smokescreen for people who just don't subscribe to the idea that all citizens should have the right to vote. It would seem that not all Americans value democracy, but are content with raw, naked, authoritarian rule. Our democracy, even after more than two centuries, seems unable to get past our original sin: forming a nation where some of its citizens were to be considered three-fifths a person.
Like most of America and the world, I too spent hours fixated watching the Trump supporters riot in Washington. And judging by what was shown, and by what has been written by journalists who questioned people before the riot started, not many really believed that the election had been stolen or was illegitimate. But rather, the Trump rioters were simply advancing the argument that the rule of law and democratic processes are unimportant.
So far, five people have died as a result of the Trump riot, including a Capitol policeman when he was struck with a fire extinguisher inside the Capitol Building by a Trump supporter. Earlier in the day, President Trump stood before his angry mob of rioters and told them more lies about voter fraud and a stolen presidency, before inviting the mob to walk with him to the Capitol Building for some unspoken purpose. Historians will note how the president got in his limo and just drove away after he directed his supporters to the Capitol Building. He lit the fuse and then drove off to watch the explosion a safe distance away on television.
Prior to the takeover of the Capitol Building and the five deaths that resulted, I was in favor of pardons and no federal prosecution of President Trump. In addition I was in favor of clemency for state level crimes. My thinking was that Trump would use these endless court appearances in an attempt to remain in the public eye. Simply ignoring him would seem to be a fate worse than death for "The Donald."
But now people have died. A complete forensic look at the complicity of the president and other elected officials needs to be conducted by the incoming Biden administration. There are so many unanswered questions that will need to be completely investigated. The wheels of justice often roll slowly. But for the sake of democratic governance here and everywhere, we need to hold those who have broken the law and are complicit in the deaths that occurred accountable. If you give an arsonist a torch, you helped start a fire.
Noel Pineo has been a resident of the Central Valley for over 30 years. He welcomes your comments and questions. He can be reached at vintagebike2012@hotmail.com.