The Californian published an extensive article on June 28, asking “Who’s policing the police?” ("Police reforms have been long-sought locally"). An editorial by Dolores Huerta ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Real police reform must happen in Kern County," June 30) asked why we don’t yet have effective police reform. Both articles imply that no one in Bakersfield is doing anything with respect to local law enforcement. But that’s simply not true.
I’m a member of Community TRUSTT, a grassroots organization in Bakersfield which, for the last three years, has been working to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement. We’re engaging in open and effective dialogue with local law enforcement through monthly meetings with community members and representatives of the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, Kern County District Attorney's Office, Kern High School District Police Department and Kern County Probation, as well as community forums and trainings.
At 6:30 p.m. July 13, we’re hosting an online panel discussion where community leaders will be asking questions to BPD Capt. Mike Hale, de-escalation trainer Sgt. Mitch Galland and City Manager Christian Clegg on use of force, implicit bias, Independent Expert Review and other topics. The participating community leaders are Nick Hill (president of Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce) on use of force, Traco Matthews (Kern County Superintendent of School) on implicit bias, Kathleen Ellis Faulkner (civil rights attorney) on canine policy and training, Dwight Norman (clinical psychologist) on juvenile arrest and detention, and Patrick Jackson (NAACP president) on policy changes.
The event will be on Zoom, as well as Community TRUSTT’s Facebook page streaming live. We welcome community involvement. For more information, see the Community TRUSTT Facebook page.
Over the last three years, we’ve built a good relationship with local law enforcement and believe that our approach has already resulted in meaningful changes. Of course, there’s plenty of work still to be done. With the national protests following the death of George Floyd (and others), we believe the moment has come for both the community and local law enforcement to step up to the challenge of actually implementing desired changes.
Martha Warriner Jarrett is a retired attorney and community activist.