Smart and driven, Dorothy Donahoe was meant for college. But there was no university in a hundred miles of her Kern County home, and her widowed mother needed her. So like thousands of others in her hometown, she put her college dreams away and relied on gumption and grit to make her way in the world. Overcoming physical limitations from polio, she worked as the registrar of students at Bakersfield High School for 16 years before being elected to the California Legislature, only the third woman to serve in the Assembly to that point.
“You don’t have to go to college to be educated,” former CSUB President Jacob P. Frankel once said of Donahoe.
But Dorothy Donahoe would spend her life to provide an unwritten addendum to Dr. Frankel’s observation:
“You don’t have to go to college to be educated” — but everyone should have that option.
This remarkable Kern County woman, who joked that much of the Assembly’s business was conducted in the men’s room to keep her out, would revolutionize higher education for millions by helping to create the California State University system. She died of pneumonia, at the age of 49, just days before the Legislature passed the Donahoe Act of 1960, which established the Master Plan for Higher Education in California.
Dorothy Donahoe wanted all Californians — particularly those in her beloved Valley — to have a chance. An opportunity. A universe of possibilities she and generations before her were denied.
As CSU Bakersfield prepares to kick off a yearlong celebration of our golden anniversary, we look back at higher education crusaders like Dorothy Donahoe, Sen. Walter Stiern as well as community leaders, activists and ordinary families who had the audacious dream that if young people throughout the country were given the opportunity to soar by having access to higher education, why shouldn’t our sons and daughters?
On Oct. 1, CSUB will celebrate the first 50 years of this wondrous journey of transformation with our entire ’Runner family and the community that has inspired and sustained us. Please join us as we savor our finest moments since Oct. 1, 1970, when California State College, Bakersfield welcomed nearly 1,000 students, who would be the first to test the premise that a community’s investment of knowledge in its people yields dividends of hope and excellence.
We also will look forward, as any university must. For it is in the terrain we have yet to discover that coaxes imagination, invention and creativity from our students, faculty and staff. The what ifs and why nots push ’Runners forward in research, problem-solving and ingenuity.
It is in that spirit that we welcome the embodiment of forward momentum: Sir Richard Branson, entrepreneur, visionary and aerospace titan will be the keynote speaker at CSUB’s virtual kickoff celebration of our 50th anniversary. Please join us from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 for this joyous occasion.
In eastern Kern County, where so many daring achievements have been recorded in the history of aerospace, Sir Richard is writing another chapter in that volume of firsts. Through his company Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard is innovating space travel and tourism right here in the Mojave Desert, which has drawn trailblazers for decades and is the destination for CSUB’s engineers, scientists and other graduates, who will develop big ideas of their own for the benefit of humanity.
The promise of tomorrow fills us with anticipation and optimism. But we also remember the yesterdays as we reflect what CSUB and its 56,000 alumni, faculty and staff have achieved.
On April 11, 1969, a clear, unseasonably warm southern Valley day, carloads of Kern County residents drove west through Bakersfield — and kept right on going — beyond the limits of what was then considered the far outskirts of town. Their destination was a vast field, empty except for the chairs, podium and makeshift stage set up for the 10:30 a.m. gathering, which drew Governor Ronald Reagan, California State University Chancellor Paul Dumke, local dignitaries and 1,000 community believers who never thought the day would come.
After years of striving, campaigning, letter-writing, pleading and dreaming, the first soil would be turned on the site of the future home of California State College, Bakersfield, providing access to higher education to the last metropolitan area in the nation without it.
As sheep grazed nearby, the program opened with music by the Kern County High School honor band, followed by the invocation by the Rev. Tyree Toliver, and singing of “America, the Beautiful.” Bakersfield Mayor Don Hart introduced Gov. Reagan, who told the crowd that it is not often people are given a chance to build a new society, but here “they have a clean page. What is written on that page depends on the people here.”
On the 50th anniversary of our beloved university — and in the year to come — we will reflect on what has been written on that page.
We thank our community for giving us the opportunity to write this incredible volume and look forward to the chapters still to come.
Lynnette Zelezny is president of Cal State Bakersfield.