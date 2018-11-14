When you were in high school, were you one of those teenagers who knew what kind of work you wanted to do for the rest of your life? Some did, but many of us had no idea. Count me among the latter.
This week is National Apprenticeship Week. It is an annual observation to promote the creation and support of apprenticeship training programs.
Two local events will be hosted in Bakersfield on Wednesday and Thursday. They will highlight the need to prepare more workers for well-paying jobs in the skilled trades, and the opportunities that exist for young women and men who are at the front end of their career paths.
The Kern Community College District, in partnership with local union building trade apprenticeship coordinators and the State Division of Apprenticeship Standards, will hold a “Women in Trades Workshop and a Student Apprentice Workshop” at the NECA/IBEW Electrical Training Center on Sillect Avenue in Bakersfield. The idea is to introduce the trades to young women and men as a potential career path.
Hundreds of area students and their instructors are scheduled to attend the events, which include panel discussions and hands-on demonstrations of a variety of trade crafts.
Trades that will be represented include electricians, plumbers, pipefitters, painters, sheet metal workers, carpenters, teamsters, operating engineers, brick masons, cement masons and laborers.
Apprenticeships have long been viewed as a career-launching platform for the trades. Now they are also being eyed by the white-collar workforce as a way to good-paying careers and jobs.
Privately-funded local joint apprenticeship and training committees offer nationally-recognized and certified programs that use state-of-the-art curricula. The Building Trades and their signatory contractors invest more than $1 billion annually in journey-level training and apprenticeship. This doesn’t include tens of millions invested by the joint apprenticeship and training committees in equipment and training facilities.
In Kern County, pre-apprenticeship training is periodically offered. It allows both young men and women a look at five to six crafts. The programs vary widely, but generally last six to 12 weeks. They offer work skills, provide an overview of the construction trades and prepare participants to enter trades as apprentices should they decide it’s the career path for them.
To enter the building trades, a worker begins as an apprentice, who receives paid on-the-job training, with related classroom training and continuing education. Often college credit is given.
Participants in state-approved apprenticeship programs earn 40 percent or more of the prevailing wage paid in the area to start. This is about $15 or more an hour, plus benefits. The rate increases each year until training is completed and a participant becomes a journeyman, earning about $25 or more an hour, plus health and pension benefits. Many trades pay in excess of $75 per hour when overtime is worked.
The good news? There is work to be found.
Kern County is beginning to experience job growth with the opportunities afforded by Senate Bill 1 passed by the California State Legislature in 2017. Roads and bridges are a major source of that employment growth as exemplified by the Centennial Corridor and 24th Street projects.
Other major construction projects expected to increase the demand for skilled and trained workers include the high-speed rail, Lake Isabella Dam Retrofit, solar, oil refineries and oilfield maintenance, plus additional large road projects.
It’s critical that we begin to replace those who will be aging out, as well as to meet the increased demand created by SB 1. Apprenticeship programs are a great place to start that replenishment.
Kern County continues to grow and prosper. With apprenticeships, our skilled trades people will expand and work to help shape that future.
John Spaulding of Bakersfield is the executive secretary of the Building Construction Trades Council.