“Up Iwo Jima Hill they battled, 250 men, but only 27 lived, to walk back down again. And when the fight was over, and Old Glory raised, among the men who held it high, was the Indian, Ira Hayes.”
"The Ballad of Ira Hayes," made famous by singer/songwriter Johnny Cash in 1964, illuminates the iconic flag-raising moment that is displayed in the Sept. 2 Bakersfield Californian special insert “Remembering World War II 75 Years Later.” Ira Hayes was one of the six U.S. Marines raising the flag in that photo.
The first day of battle for Iwo Jima in February 1945 left 566 men killed, and 1,755 wounded. It would take 35 more days to capture the island. The price in American casualties: 26,000
His mother remembered Ira’s determination to be a Marine. “He just made up his mind to go. We didn’t want him to go. But he brought home his papers and we signed them. He said he 'wanted to go and defend us.'" The day before he left home, his Pima culture enveloped him in a sumptuous feast. Family, tribal leaders and church leaders attended. Each guest spoke to Ira about honor, loyalty, his family and his people. They prayed for his safety.
On April 26, 1942, right hand raised, Ira took this oath. “I, Ira Hamilton Hayes, solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; ... So help me God.”
During that terrible war, thousands of Kern County families experienced the same emotions felt by Ira’s family and community. Before their children left home, special family gatherings were held. Mothers and fathers feared their going. They prayed. Kern County sons and daughters, just like Ira Hayes, each took that oath. Each volunteer went because he or she “wanted to defend us.”
They promised to defend. They did. They promised to protect. They did. They promised to bear truth and allegiance. They did. They promised to adopt and live the core values of the American Armed Services: Loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, personal courage. They did. More than 700 names of the killed, captured or missing are engraved on the Wall of Valor Kern Veterans Memorial on Truxtun Avenue. They did.
In September 1966, I swore allegiance to the United States Constitution, then served the next four years in the United States Air Force. The years have taught me the precious and fragile nature of the Constitution’s guarantees to me. My gratefulness to the service members, fellow American citizens and elected public officials who have protected these guarantees since this country’s birth, are in my conscious thoughts daily.
In January, Congressman McCarthy will take the traditional oath before he is seated in the next Congress. The 131,113 voters who elected him in 2018 will elect him again this November. They will take for granted he will honor that oath. They will assume his daily performance will exemplify those core values of behavior. He’s received my vote in every election. But he won’t in 2020.
Since mid-2017, I’ve seen but skimpy evidence of him demonstrating core values that American citizens give their lives for. Three references to the great president in his RNC speech exemplifies where his heart and mind reside. His final statement — “I know which direction I’m headed. Join us, the best is yet to come" — assures me that his next Oath of Allegiance, with right hand raised, will be, “I, Kevin McCarthy, solemnly swear that I will support and defend the president (if elected) ... So help me God.”
Loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, personal courage. The Constitution or the president. You can serve one or the other. Congressman McCarthy, it’s your call.
Larry M. Holochwost is a retired superintendent of the South Fork Union School District.