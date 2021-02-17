The Utah Republican Party says it has no plans to censure Se. Mitt Romney for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Some of the six other Republican senators who voted to convict the president have been censured by party officials in their home states.
In the United States, there's a political market place of ideas resembling the market place of religious dogmas, with two major parties and several minor parties vying for your membership (and your money). Each party claims to have the best economic and social structure and the others are misguided and given labels like socialists, unbridled capitalists or something else perceived even worse.
However, similar to religious organizations, in today's political atmosphere you must adhere to the prevailing views of your party and leader. If you express contrary thoughts on the public stage, you are dismissed out of hand and you'll never rise to any position of authority in the party; you are also fearful of not being re-elected in your home district or state. Just like in religious denominations and sects, you will be pressured to keep quiet or just find another party. The party leaders command a range of resources to be put into use in punishing those who step out of line.
Consider the words of John Adams, a founding father of our country: "There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution."
There's no mention of political parties in the Constitution. Perhaps political parties need to be eliminated altogether and end the "us" versus "them" venue and proceed to a system of negotiation and cooperation for the good of the nation, and not for some parties' political power and agenda. How could this be accomplished? The political parties could wither and die if the vast majority of people would just leave their party and register independent. With no party affiliation, prospective public servants would be free to express, without recrimination, their political views and specific proposals on how to serve the people rather than party interests.
Campaigning could be limited to just four weeks before any election; free television, radio and newspaper coverage would be available equally to all qualified candidates (amount to be determined and extra time or space could not be purchased); and total money contributions to any candidate would be restricted and capped. This is to take away the unfair big-money interests (read: corporations, NRA, wealthy individuals, etc.) that attempt to buy off their favored candidate. Surreptitious violation of this would be severely punished.
The position of candidates on an election ballot would be determined by lot. The present excessively long election campaign is tiresome, dreary and extremely wasteful; the billions spent on campaigns could be put to better use to repair the country's infrastructure, eliminate homelessness, donations to charities, etc.
Perhaps, with political parties rendered obsolete, ineffective and hopefully gone, and to the consternation of the wealthy movers and shakers, we will have a reasonably democratic country that will render ineffective the cabal of billionaires, headed by Charles Koch, that have been working for the last several decades to create an ultra-conservative libertarian society. Some of their propaganda organizations are the Cato Institute, the Reason Foundation, the Heritage Foundation, the Tax Foundation, the Leadership Institute, and others. They want to eliminate government-provided Social Security and Medicare, unemployment compensation, the graduated income tax, public schools and colleges, the United States Postal Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other social programs. Democracy is undesirable because, to them, it allows a majority (the average citizen) to impose their will (social programs) on a minority (the wealthy). This is why we have seen various methods of voter suppression used against minorities that usually vote for Democrats.
This may all be pie in the sky, but the current political state of affairs in our country is shameful, in disarray and tends to have politicians put party loyalty above our country and our Constitution.
David Keranen is a retired educator. In retirement he studies various topics, writes and plays a little golf.