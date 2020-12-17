Nurse Kelsey, a trauma ICU nurse, recently tweeted, “We don’t need your 7 pm applause. We don’t need your donated pizza. We even don’t need your gratitude. We need you to wear a mask & keep your distance so you stop killing each other & you literally & figuratively stop killing us. It’s all we ask. PLEASE.”
As we head into the holiday season, it’s about public ethics and personal morality. And a conflict of values. Is the value of my personal freedom to do what I want more important to me than my responsibility to protect the health and wellbeing of my neighbor? Yes, that’s what the COVID-19 ethical question pretty much boils down to. As simple as that. We have often heard the perhaps overused trope, “Your freedom to swing your fist stops precisely at my nose.” The science of ethics can get pretty complicated, but in reference to COVID-19, it’s pretty simple.
We’ve seen festivities across the nation bring people together who should know better, young and old alike, un-distanced and unmasked, perilously disregarding all warnings experts have put forward. Yes, we know the Kern death rate for Covid is one-half of one percent. But for that tiny percent, they’re gone. Forever. God forbid that any one of us was that messenger of death effectively touching them.
One ethical system says we should do whatever produces the greatest good for the greatest number; another says we should do whatever produces the greatest amount of pleasure for ourselves. In its most basic terms, the ethical question is what kind of country do we want to be? One that places a higher priority on individual freedom and pleasure no matter the cost to others? Or one that places a higher priority on the health and well-being of our neighbors, even though my freedom and pleasure may be curtailed in some respects?
These questions are not new, nor are they unanswered. This pandemic has made us think about how we might affect others. We have lived our pre-pandemic lives single mindedly pursuing our interests, thinking our actions affect only ourselves. The ethical questions are: Is that way of living the best we can do? Don’t our lives bear directly and indirectly on others?
We who remain healthy so far are aware of the COVID-19 virus hanging in the air ready to infect us by breath or by touch, so we wear a mask and wash our hands. And we do it to protect others on the possibility that we may be carriers. Well, most of us anyway. But the point is, we are now hopefully thinking about how we might affect others and acting thoughtfully, carefully and protectively of them. Right? We do personally inconvenient things (like wearing a mask in public among other things) for the benefit of others. But when the pandemic passes, and it will, what then? Will we stop thinking carefully and protectively about how we affect others? While it’s easy to do, we cannot forget what we’ve learned during this pandemic — that what we do affects others.
Pandemic or not, ready or not, the ethically well-lived life demands that we think carefully about our impact on others. According to Genesis, the first question man asked God was, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Perhaps the first public ethics question ever asked. Fictional or not, it has implications on how we live and treat others. How we, by our conduct, answer that question will tell everyone everything — for the good or bad — they will ever need to know about who and what we are. We are charged to “love our neighbor as ourselves.” Kind of answers the question, doesn’t it?
Brik McDill, Ph.D. of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist and an Associate of CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics.