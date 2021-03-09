"I see trees so green, red roses too
I see them bloom for me and you.
And I think to myself what a wonderful world.
I see skies so blue and clouds so white.
The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night.
And I think to myself what a wonderful world.
The colors of the rainbow so pretty in the sky
Are also on the faces of people going by
I see friends shaking hands saying "How do you do?"
They're really saying "I love you."
Yes, I think to myself, what a wonderful world."
Above are a few lyrics from one of the signature songs of the late Louis Armstrong.
Yes, it's a wonderful world, if you have food, shelter, income, good health, safety and love. But what if a person is missing some of these?
Half the world lives on less than $2.50 a day and the World Bank estimates that as many as 150 million people worldwide will be in extreme poverty in 2021. Today, nearly 2.5 billion people — almost one-third of the world's population — have some level of hunger, due to lacking the resources to purchase the food available, while 800,000 people are severely food insecure, sometimes going an entire day without eating at least once. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 35 million people in the United States struggled with hunger in 2019. And this continues today.
Based on national reports, it's estimated that no less than 150 million people, or about 2 percent of the world's population, are homeless. However, about 1.6 billion, more than 20 percent of the world's population, may lack adequate housing. Hundreds of thousands of homeless people are trying to migrate to other countries to escape poverty, crime, hunger and despair only to be frequently denied entrance. Thousands have died in attempts to find a better life in another country.
In January, the real unemployment rate (a broader index) in the United States was 11.1 percent. It's much better than the 22.9 percent rate in April 2020. The common unemployment rate most often reported in the media only counts people without jobs who are in the labor force, therefore this rate is much lower. We now have a very wealthy 1 percent while the majority live with little or no job security, and homelessness is just a layoff away.
More than 100,000 babies are born with birth defects every year in the United States. That could be over 2 million worldwide. A few examples are heart defects, Down syndrome, conjoined twins, upper and lower limb defects, hair lip and/or cleft palate, brain or skull defects and a host of others. Also, there's the general problem of disease: thousands of diseases, such as malaria, COVID-19, yellow fever, smallpox, plague, influenza, leprosy, Ebola, HIV, rotavirus and a host of others, have ravaged, and continue to ravage, hundreds of millions of the human population with painful suffering and death.
Wars promulgated by power hungry men have produced much suffering in the world. There have been wars in ancient Greece, conquests expanding the Roman Empire, wars in Asia, conflicts between ancient tribes in Europe, wars throughout the Middle Ages, revolutions, civil wars, genocides, World Wars I and II, the Holocaust, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and other present day hostilities in Africa and around the world. Millions upon millions of people have suffered and died as a consequence. In the last 2,000 years, there has been between 500 million and 750 million people (combatants and civilians) killed in wars around the world.
Religious wars and persecutions in the past have contributed to millions of people being murdered, and this continues today. And, unfortunately, there are the fundamentalist religious people who disown their homosexual children who had no choice in their biological orientation. They ignore the Biblical injunctions concerning love and prove their faith is a sham.
Yes, it's a wonderful life for the people born, by the luck of the draw, into a safe, advantageous and relatively prosperous situation, but not so wonderful today for those receiving a bad luck of the draw, nor those who needlessly suffered and died prematurely in the past.
David Keranen is a retired Bakersfield College mathematics professor.