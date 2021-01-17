I find reading some of the opinion pieces in The Californian, written by the same old people (which is their right as long as The Californian wants to give them the ink), reciting the same old blathering of what this political party has done or not done, who is bad and who is not, to be a rehash of the same polarizing and hateful rhetoric, oftentimes devoid of fact. I am finding these opinions and commentary to be counterproductive and oftentimes really skewed from reality. Let’s move on and start making a positive contribution and fixing the broken pieces.
There are some refreshing opinion pieces that actually make some sense and call out our politicians and voting public by reciting facts and reality. I did enjoy Nile Kinney’s (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Some things are no longer OK,” Jan. 12) because he made some good points of some things that have gone wrong in our country. The ignorance and stupidity Nile speaks of didn’t just happen overnight. It is a product of the dumbing down and indoctrination of America for the past 15 or 20 years.
From my perspective, it looks to me like a large contingent of our citizens has lost its critical thinking skills and is unable to differentiate between fact, fiction, lies, misrepresentations and reality. Our citizens need to stop believing the self-serving behavior and faulty ideologies of our elected politicians; many are leading us down the road into an abyss.
I can’t even fathom how our country has gotten to the point to where violent protests, destruction of public and private property, looting, theft, arson and destruction of businesses and the jobs that go along with them would be remotely acceptable. Folks, look at the destruction that occurred in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York. Our politicians turned a blind eye due to a warped sense of reality and not being able to discern reality from their own faulty and skewed political ideology. And then there are the actions that took place in our nation’s Capitol last week. How could anyone think that those actions are justified after watching what occurred over the summer? It all is appalling.
When people have lost their ability to differentiate from right and wrong, something has gone terribly wrong. The political ideologies and the polarization of our citizens are not working and are not accomplishing anything close to bringing unity and good things to our country. Our two political parties are working for themselves, trying to consolidate their power so they can expand their control over our daily lives, to regulate our thoughts and determine how we should live. Just look at the attack on the First Amendment by our Big Tech oligarchs. Nothing good is going to happen in the long run with these sort of policies permeating our lives.
Nile wrote, “America needs an anti-stupidity vaccine as desperately as we need a COVID vaccine.” I just hope that anti-stupid vaccine can bring us back to order. I agree we need to “inoculate our society by agreeing to try to find the truth….for our ‘leaders’ at all levels of government, as much as it goes for our citizens. If we do not, the face of ignorance will soon appear at all of our windows.” Nile, ignorance and stupidity is already here and rampant in society. There will need to be a lot of heavy lifting, utilizing clear and common sense thinking by all of us to overcome where we now sit and to overcome the ignorance and stupidity that has already settled in to our society.
Geoffrey B. King is a certified public accountant in public practice in Bakersfield and an almond grower in Kern County.