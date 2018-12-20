This month, federal officials representing Kern and Tulare counties made history when both our senators and congressional leaders passed the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, which would create a nationwide Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions.
Now it’s the president’s turn to help those in our community who are facing this devastating disease.
I’ve been an Alzheimer’s Association advocate for three years and have been taking care of members of Ridgecrest’s senior population for much longer as director of senior services at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. As someone intimately familiar with the plight of those facing Alzheimer’s, I am asking the president to sign this legislation into law, as soon as possible, to improve the lives of the nearly 20,000 individuals currently living in Kern and Tulare counties who are facing Alzheimer’s and related dementias today.
The BOLD Act creates the change necessary for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers to live a higher quality of life while reducing the costs associated with Alzheimer’s — the most expensive disease in America. BOLD will promote early detection and timely diagnosis, reduce risk, prevent avoidable hospitalizations, address health disparities, support the needs of caregivers and support care planning for those living with this disease.
This legislation is particularly important to Kern and Tulare counties: in California Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death — as opposed to the rest of the country in which Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death. Our communities are home to a beautifully diverse population, and we need to ensure data is collected so we can create programs to serve everyone. Latinos/Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and African Americans are twice as likely. Women are two-thirds of those diagnosed — and women are three-fourths of all caregivers as well. No one is immune to Alzheimer’s, a disease which cannot be prevented or cured.
Now that the U.S. Senate and Congress have stepped up to fight this deadly disease, we must appeal to our president to join in supporting this legislation. The BOLD Act’s journey through Congress provides an example of a bipartisan solution to meet the needs of all 5.7 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Thank you to Sens. Feinstein and Harris for sharing their voices on behalf of all Californians, and a very special thank you to our local Reps. David Valadao and Kevin McCarthy who brought the BOLD Act to the floor for a final vote.
Susan Bodnar is an Alzheimer's Association advocate and works with the senior population in Ridgecrest.