While the Child Opportunity Index 2.0 is yet another national ranking putting Bakersfield at the bottom of “just” another “list,” it explicitly shows that Bakersfield, along with most of the metropolitan areas of the Southern San Joaquin Valley, such as Fresno, Stockton and Barstow, fail miserably to provide a decent opportunity for all of their children to have a safe, wholesome place in which to grow up and thrive ("Another study, another statistical cellar," Jan. 24).
Like you, I find this depressing. But unlike you, I don’t think it is possible to mitigate Bakersfield’s failures with an appeal to “while we’re the very worst right now, we’re not as terrible as we were a while ago.” First, though Bakersfield has less dismal in some absolutely dismal areas, we’re still rock bottom. The questions should be what are we going to do about this to make it better? Secondly, to suggest that if these improvements had been considered by the COI 2.0 study, Bakersfield would have scored more highly, which is disingenuous. I expect that other metropolitan areas considered in the study probably can claim the same improvements.
The fact remains that Bakersfield does not provide a decent place to live, work, nor raise a family, by any measure. As I’ve lived here for 30 years, I have seen Bakersfield recognized at the bottom of countless lists and studies, and I have seen little of any real effort to address our shortcomings. Instead, I’ve seen countless attempts to “spin” the results as really not so bad. Or, worse, the City Council spending thousands (if not now millions) of dollars to support yet another advertising campaign to improve Bakersfield’s image. In 2008, I remember that something like $115,000 was spent to develop and distribute a new slogan for Bakersfield: Bakersfield: Life as it should be. Wow, that sure helped.
The current COI 2.0 study identifies lack of after school programs, recreational opportunities, access to affordable child and health care, educational opportunities including lack of certified and fully trained teachers as reasons, among others, for Bakersfield’s low score. Perhaps, instead of wringing our hands as Bakersfield is yet again being criticized, why don’t we do something about improving ourselves?
Some ideas (they all cost money, but what else can we use the sales tax surplus for?):
1. Why can’t schools offer recreation programs after school on campus where children can be supervised and learn new skills? Of course, supervisors and coaches would need to be hired, as well as possibly security, but the space is already being paid for by the community through taxes. Why can’t it be used for after school for youth sports?
2. Why doesn’t McMurtrey Aquatic Center offer free swim lessons, swim teams, water polo, supervised water play year around? Again, instructors and lifeguards would need to be hired, but the pool is being heated and maintained already.
3. Why can’t there be basic health care and immunization clinics set up at each school the first few weeks of classes to screen, immunize and refer students needing health care to available programs to address their needs? Yes, there are considerable expenses, but perhaps grants could be sought? Since Bakersfield has been identified as so terrible, our grant requesting help to get better should be in our favor.
What am I doing to help? The same thing I came to Bakersfield to do in what I refer to as “missionary work” 30 years ago: teach college students to think well. I’m a philosophy professor at Bakersfield College, and day in and day out, one classroom at a time, I have tried to teach my students to think and solve problems well — never what to think, but demand that they at least make the effort to think. And, I occasionally write long winded, crabby letters to The Californian. Quite honestly, I am beginning to despair about ever having any lasting impact and am now planning my escape at retirement to be a happy expat in Spain.
Kendall Maria Moya is a philosophy professor at Bakersfield College.