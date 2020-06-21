The number of coronavirus-linked deaths in California’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities for older adults account for nearly 43 percent of total fatalities reported as of June 16. It’s time for the state to stop playing the blame game. California must focus on making senior care centers its top priority for testing and service.
In April, Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of health and human services, said during a briefing that while the state was continuing to work on expanding testing in elder care homes, more testing capacity was needed.
This deadly virus has been sweeping through the care centers of our most vulnerable Californians, yet after spending billions of dollars on homeless, Chinese-manufactured face masks, expanding CalFresh and touting increased testing capacity, why is the state of California still lacking in testing capacity for our seniors?
In Kern County, half of coronavirus deaths reported have involved skilled nursing facilities. Shockingly, instead of halting new patient arrivals, two Kern County facilities with outbreaks are still admitting new patients. Early on, Kern County leaders stepped in where the state did not, and provided testing services at these facilities to increase knowledge of the virus’s presence and risk of community spread.
At a state-licensed and state-overseen facility, it is the state’s responsibility to ensure safety and provide adequate oversight. Our county health officers have gone above and beyond to help, despite the state’s lack of collaboration and assistance.
Looking at Tulare County, the state’s mismanagement tells a similar story to Kern. On May 19, it was reported that more than 70 percent of Tulare’s COVID-19 deaths were in nursing facilities. A few weeks later on June 9, a second outbreak was reported having occurred at a Visalia nursing home when positive cases jumped in one week from 13 to 31 and deaths increased from five to eight. There have been numerous complaints of lack of PPE and staffing for these facilities. The governor has continually acknowledged the outbreak at Tulare County nursing homes during his press conferences, yet his team earlier placed the blame for this on local officials and a federally-run website.
I have been working with our county administrative officers, public health officials and other elected officials to ensure we hold the state accountable for the improper prioritization of our most vulnerable Californians.
Last month, Gov. Newsom called this the spear of focus during this pandemic.
If this were true, they would have sent teams to help as soon as an outbreak occurred at the skilled nursing facilities and provided immediate testing, not just guidelines. His lack of oversight, response and passing of blame is unacceptable.
During this crisis, California doesn’t need — and can’t afford — to continue the usual ongoing stream of ever-growing new programs. The Legislature needs to put aside pet projects and focus on issues that will help citizens and the economy get through this crisis. We need to help the 5.1 million unemployed people. We need to expand testing and protection at long-term care facilities, which have experienced an intolerable percentage of coronavirus deaths. We need to continue to open up the state in a measured and health-conscious manner so that Californians can go back to work safely and our economy can rev its motor once again.
Long-term care homes are now the measure of how well we are fighting the spread of coronavirus. If we can make these facilities, and those like them, safe for patients and their caregivers, we will go a very long way in curbing the worst effects of coronavirus in California, helping these vulnerable Californians, and restoring our lives as they used to be.
Sen. Shannon Grove is the Senate Republican Leader and represents California Senate District 16.