The president’s supporters complain that the impeachment inquiry has been unfair. Republicans were denied access to important “fact witnesses” like Hunter Biden and the whistleblower. The process was rushed and did not include enough first-hand testimony. The July 25 phone call was not “perfect,” but did not constitute an impeachable offense. Rep. Kevin McCarthy lamented that Democrats are “tearing the country apart.” And all have repeated the president’s mantra: Democrats are creating a witch hunt to overturn the will of the American people.
Like others in my tribe, I disagree. I believe the July 25 transcript provides compelling evidence of our president encouraging foreign interference. I believe the truthful testimony of witnesses who, at some peril to themselves and their sterling reputations, described the president’s abuses of power. I believe a compelling case against the president has already been proven, but acknowledge it could be stronger if first-hand witnesses like Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Mike Mulvaney, Mike Pence and the president testified under oath. The case would be stronger still if the president released scores of documents requested by congressional committees.
The charge that Democrats are fabricating impeachment charges to overturn the will of the people is too convenient. The will of the people also spoke in 2018 when Americans sent a Democratic majority to the House to check abuses of the president. Impeachment is risky for both parties. But patriotism compels Congress to act — the patriotism of sacrificial duty that puts country above party and self to defend our shared American values.
Despite our differences on impeachment, everyone agrees that President Trump is a transactional leader. He is not guided by theory or philosophy but by individual exchanges. He is a dealmaker.
Some of these deals have benefitted his base. He has appointed pro-life judges in return for unwavering evangelical support. He is building a wall for anti-immigrant supporters, despite his marriage to an immigrant and her parents’ “chain migration” to the U.S. He has traded partisan victories for undying loyalty.
In 2016, candidate Trump famously said, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible.” I agree.
But the president’s loyalty is also transactional. He feels no need to remain loyal after completing a deal. Just ask Jeff Sessions; or Michael Cohen; or Gordon Sondland, Ukraine amigo of whom Trump later said, “I hardly know the gentleman;” or Paul “was-with-us-for-a-short-period-of- time” Manafort; or “overrated” General Mattis and “dumb-as-a-rock” Rex Tillerson; or countless investors, workers and suppliers stiffed following multiple bankruptcies; or Kurdish fighters and their families. Trump is “loyal” only as long as he needs to be.
Imagine a possible Nov. 4, 2020, the day after President Trump wins re-election. My tribe is devastated as we hear rumors of Russian cyber-attacks on voting machines. Your tribe is initially ecstatic believing you have won another four years of favors, until you realize your chief no longer needs you. By delivering your vote, you have completed your final transaction. You no longer have a quid for his pro quo.
Emboldened by a failed impeachment that weakened the only institution that could check his power, unfettered by a moral compass or sense of the common good and no longer beholden to his loyal supporters, the imperial president will be free to do as he pleases.
Will he continue to fight for unborn children and Christian values, middle-class tax-cuts and jobs for the unemployed? Let’s be real. Free to do what he wants, he will seek new deals that serve his personal and financial interests (e.g., more tax cuts for the rich, less corporate accountability) and feed his ego (e.g., making history as the president who dismantled NATO and the UN). He will associate more freely with the despots and dictators he so admires, and cede, once and for all, leadership of the world to less responsible nations.
Checking the power of the president matters.
Impeachment is not a game that one of our teams wins.
Right now, it may look like your team wins if Trump wins. But on Election Day, your team may face the same fate as so many loyal servants that came before you: Ty Uvolen! (Russian for “you’re fired”)
Steve Bacon is a professor and longtime resident of Bakersfield.