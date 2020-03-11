Bakersfield will soon host the seventh iteration of the Bakersfield Tennis Open. This USTA Men’s Professional Circuit event will attract top-ranked young professionals from across the United States and around the world to compete for $25,000 in prize money and points to earn their way on to larger stages.
Tournament alumni include 2015 champion Frances Tiafoe, who has played in the last 14 Grand Slam tournaments and achieved a world ranking of No. 29. They also include 2014 participant Taylor Fritz, who is currently ranked No. 24, second only to John Isner among American men. The Bakersfield Tennis Open clearly provides a great opportunity to see tomorrow’s stars.
The tennis is world-class, and admission to courtside seating is free. That deal is hard to beat, but it does get better. Our fine city resides near the bottom of too many national lists, but it occupies the top position on this circuit. Players rave about the way they are treated, and the USTA tournament director returns year after year because it is his favorite location. The host site, the Bakersfield Racquet Club, provides an excellent facility, but it is the flawless organization and welcoming community that distinguish the Bakersfield Tennis Open. Volunteers work hundreds of hours to ensure the tournament goes off without a hitch.
The players appreciate the solid attendance at their matches, but the welcoming goes well beyond that. Dozens of generous sponsors give the Bakersfield Racquet Club the resources to ensure everything about the tournament is first class. Host families provide housing and home-cooked meals for players and tournament officials. The players experience a little Bakersfield hospitality while the host families learn about cultures from the around the world. Some of those hosting gigs have evolved into lasting relationships that included one family attending the Virginia Tech graduation of their “adopted” Ghanaian son last spring.
But the deal gets better – tennis is not as popular as some high school sports, but it is truly a lifetime sport. It is a sport that can keep both the young and old active. If you don’t believe the old piece, drop by the tennis courts on any weekday morning and watch some pretty competitive senior tennis. In these times when many of us eat too much and exercise too little, “active” is important. The Bakersfield Tennis Open provides the opportunity to enjoy some excellent tennis at close quarters and inspire the rest of us to give it a try. With that in mind, the Kern Community Tennis Association hosts 200 student athletes on KCTA High School Night. The Bakersfield Tennis Open provides instruction and lunch for more than 100 children on Kids’ Day.
KCTA has been serving the community for more than 50 years. Two years ago, it expanded its scope to address the issue that hundreds of students were not able to participate on their school’s tennis team because they did not have and could not afford the proper equipment. Enabled by generous donors in our community, KCTA has provided 700 racquets, 400 pairs of shoes and 10,000 practice balls to 26 high schools across the county, all at no cost to the schools or athletes. Giving those students the opportunity to enjoy the physical and social benefits that one garners from being a member of their school’s athletic program may be the best deal of all.
But there is more – this year’s participants include a local player. Moses Jimenez, a Foothill High graduate and current Bakersfield College student, earned a spot in the Main Qualifier. The tournament starts Sunday and runs through March 22. All matches are played at the Bakersfield Racquet Club at 1660 Pine St. Take my advice and schedule an hour, or two, or more to come see what the big deal is.
Jerry Matthews, following a career in Frito-Lay Operations, is devoting his retirement to a quest to find the perfect backhand.