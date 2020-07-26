Two years ago, if you were to tell me you “struggled with anxiety,” I probably would have thought you needed to suck it up. Everyone deals with stress, right? Just figure it out and keep moving along, right? That’s what I would have told you to do.
That is, until anxiety came along and slapped me right in the face with the rudest awakening of my life.
I have always been a bit shy and worrisome. The word “bit” might be underselling it — a bit. Ask any one of my family members and they will tell you that my tendency to worry was evident even in my youth. My dad has told me that when it was time to go to mom’s house, I would worry about him being alone. I was 8. Eight-year-old kids are supposed to worry about, well, nothing really.
This is not to say my childhood was miserable because it was the opposite. My entire life has been blessed with amazing parents, siblings, friends and memories. I never really gave my worrying much thought. I just thought it was part of me and even joked about it with family and friends.
Then, about a year and a half ago in the middle of a church service, I became overwhelmed with anxiety and had to leave. My first panic attack. It hit me out of nowhere and scared the crap out of me. The previous two years had been full of change. My little brother had gotten married and had his first son, then I proposed and got married. My career took off. My wife and I bought our first home.
I had been experiencing flare ups of anxiety during the two years prior to my panic attack but I chalked it up to extra stress and brushed it off. “Just figure it out, right?”
Wrong! The panic attack started a spiral into what has been the most difficult time in my life. Anxiety, with my tendency to overthink and worry, brought me to my knees, literally. I began to think I was weak, that I was losing my mind and that there was no hope for getting better. Anxiety turned into days on end where I was flat out depressed. I would stay in bed all day, while my mind raced with anxious thoughts until I fell asleep only to wake a couple hours later feeling worse. It was a vicious cycle.
One of the hardest parts of anxiety, I have come to learn, is the stigma that tags along with it. In the beginning, I was so embarrassed by what I was struggling with. I opened up to my wife, but it wasn’t until she urged me to open up to others that I finally told her mother and my parents what I was going through. Of course, they were nothing but supportive. Still, it took me half a year to open up to my brother who is my best friend. I thought, “I am supposed to be the big brother. He has two kids and a stressful job. He is going to tell me to suck it up.” Let me tell you something, if there is one thing I have learned through all this, it is that love trumps everything else in this world. I sat there, crying my eyes out at 29-years-old, and told my brother what was going on. I will never forget what he said to me.
He looked at me and said, “Keith, I think more of you now than I did before you told me, and I thought a lot of you before.”
It was like God reached down and took a house-sized brick off my shoulders.
My brother said I should tell two of our good friends who then urged — no — dared me to send a text in our group chat explaining my struggles.
A day later, I told my cousin, who is more like a brother. Once again, he provided nothing but support and love. Then, I mustered up the courage to send a text to our group chat. It took everything in me to get my finger to tap the “send” button, but I did.
Now, mind you, this group chat is full of grown men. These are mechanics, farmers, dairymen, truckers, real “manly men,” if you will. I was terrified that these guys were going to tell me to pull myself together and get on with it. I was wrong.
Within minutes, I received texts and calls. Every one of these guys told me they loved me and to call them any time I needed them. I went to bed knowing I no longer had to hide it and with an army of brothers who had my back completely.
There are still some who know nothing of my struggles. Some of my closest friends will find out through reading this piece.
Why? Truth is, I still struggle with it. I don’t know all the answers, but I know that reaching out to people has been a considerable help. Talk therapy, medication, doctors, meditation, fitness and healthy eating are all things that have helped me along in my battle, but the best thing I have done is tell the people who love me most.
Right now, the world is full of chaos and uncertainty, and there are people dealing with anxiety all around us every moment of every day. Some do it in secret. I did for a long time and I am here today still fighting but there is a significant difference: I am no longer fighting alone.
I no longer will be part of the stigma. I will no longer sit in the shadows, hoarding my anxiety all to myself, trying to fight it alone. I write this in hopes that just one person will see it and be inspired to tell a loved one they need a little help. It is OK to not be OK all the time.
Keith Hough is a family man and sales professional with a passion for sports and writing. This piece is dedicated to Marky James Sheridan.