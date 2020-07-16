It is never a good thing to be isolated. It can be especially difficult to be isolated in a hospital setting, when you need support from friends and family the most.
According to an article in The Journal of Hospital Infection, which referenced the adverse effects of isolation in hospitalized patients, most isolated patients showed a negative impact on mental well-being and behavior. They reported higher scores of depression, anxiety and anger.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, every person who is admitted into a hospital, not just the COVID-19 patients, is being subjected to isolation, which is not in their best interest.
Wearing masks and other personal protective equipment is very important for health care workers, not just for their own safety, but primarily to prevent the spread of infection from one patient to another. I recently witnessed this, when I was admitted to the hospital for several days. There were many COVID-19 patients in the ER, as well as admitted to the hospital. They were separated from the other patients, and their nurses worked with their patient care specifically, so they were not around any non-COVID-19 patients. I understood that those patients needed to be in isolation. I was wondering, though, why I needed to be when I needed family to be there. This was not just for my mental health, but to be sure I was receiving the best quality of care.
I understand why some individuals would oppose me wanting family to be present, despite a pandemic occurring. Nurses, doctors and other hospital workers live out in the community, just like you and me. They go to the same grocery stores, churches and other businesses. They wear a mask in public just like we do. They go to work, put on their PPE and do their jobs. If they can wear PPE and be in patient rooms, why cannot at least one family member come and visit a patient per day, even if it is for a few minutes, and as long as they too use PPE? Of course, this family member would have to be screened before entering the hospital, for a fever and other symptoms of COVID-19.
Once I moved from the ER to my regular room during my hospital admission, I started to profoundly feel the effects of being isolated. I was away from the busy ER and in a room by myself. The only time I saw anyone was a few times a day if a nurse came in, or if someone was taking my blood. That is not the same thing as having a family member or friend in the room. I needed someone there when the doctor or nurse was explaining things, especially being on medication, that could impair my thinking. I thought about the individuals in the ICU who really needed a person there, not knowing if they may die alone. The thought of that made me feel physically ill because I have been a patient in the ICU before. It is a horrible place to be, even if there is a family member there.
I grew more anxious being in my hospital room alone. They started to give me anti-anxiety medication to help with this, but that only temporarily helps, but does not solve the issue of isolation. I was also getting depressed. I wanted to be home. I wanted to see my family and pets. I had no one to express this to. This was not helping my recovery. Anxiety and depression can lead to higher pain scores and a longer recovery process.
What is a solution to all of this? I am hoping that hospitals start looking at the negative impacts of isolation more in patient care. If a family member cannot be there wearing PPE, which I disagree with, then I think that a social worker needs to spend a few minutes a day with each patient. Patients need to be asked if they are OK and what can be done to help them get through this difficult time.
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident, a political writer, blogger and podcaster, and a master of social work student.