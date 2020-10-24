Do you think about your vote as a moral act? Do we think about voting as a moral activity? Do we think about the larger moral ramifications of our single lonely vote? Maybe it’s time to think about voting as a moral activity.
Wait. What?
Those who profess to hold to and live according to a high moral code regularly vote, as polls have repeatedly shown, on the basis of “what’s in it for me.” Put another way, virtually every voter seeing themselves walking the moral high road casts their votes primarily on the basis of self-interest.
Let’s look at a typical American: churched and convinced, erroneously by the way, that the basis of morality is religion. The vast majority of Christians in this nominally Christian nation argue that their moral code is anchored in the Ten Commandments and its follow-on derivatives. Never mind that other moral/legal codes pre-existed the Decalogue by a millennium and were generously grafted into it. The Mosaic Decalogue and its trailing laws is mostly a syncretism — a blending — of the preexisting codes of nearly a dozen other surrounding civilizations. But that’s another story.
Paraphrasing Wm James, we piously raise the banner of high morality while we march down the road of pure self-interest. Returning to America’s professed faith, what are its core responsibilities according to its laws and prophets? Taking care of others: widows, the ill and infirm, the poor and destitute, the hungry, the alien and stranger, the imprisoned, orphans, the homeless, the injured, the oppressed and rejected, those hurt by injustice. We are directed to love our neighbors as ourselves. Do we exemplify these moral imperatives by our lives and votes? Do we understand that our votes are extensions of ourselves and put leaders and policies in place that directly shape our national conduct, character, and reputation?
When we cast our votes, do we think about their moral content and meaning? When we think about our voting history, do we think of the many votes we’ve cast as moral moments and a moral witness of who and what we are? Do we take the moral measure of the person or policy we endorse and take the measure of what that may say about who and what we are? We glibly say we are electing a president not a pastor; they’re different. Really? Don’t both in their own ways shape our moral milieu? Shouldn’t we care deeply about that milieu and how it might affect us, our neighbors, our children, and grandchildren?
We fancy ourselves a moral nation. What do the morals of our leaders say about the morality of our votes? Is there not a connection between what we say we morally value, our votes, and what our leaders demonstrate via the morality of their lives, actions, speech and decisions. We may think and call ourselves moral but cast our votes for leaders who live out their lives and leadership roles in direct contradiction to everything we as members of a faith community are commanded to morally stand for.
We are adjured to love our neighbors as ourselves, to do justly, love mercy, walk humbly; to give generously of our money and ourselves to those whom we are commanded to care for; to think on things that are true, honest, just, pure, lovely, virtuous, praiseworthy. Shouldn’t our votes count for electing leaders who are likewise persuaded? One university professor of moral philosophy wrote that it is a moral wrong for professed Christians to vote for a leader who stands for and models things incompatible with Biblical principles. We’re a Bible totin’ town, shouldn’t our votes be informed by what we’re totin’?
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist and an associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.