The plight of a minority — one of the most crucial issues to understand today. The difficulties they face and the lack of opportunity they have are prevalent. While many are making strides in improving the lives of minorities, the crux of the problem remains unsolved.
Today, I write not simply as a minority group member myself, but as a citizen of the United States to all law enforcement and to my fellow citizens. The key in a situation as dire as ours is to listen to one another with an open mind and heart. So, before you read this article, I request us all to take a few minutes and attempt to be mindful of our actions, as they will inevitably impact our world as we know it and its future.
Our history is filled with events of oppression and injustice toward minority groups. The origin of the United States was itself a heroic act against oppression by the government. The Civil War divided the North and South due to an egregious injustice: slavery. History is filled with narratives of misconduct against smaller groups of people: the Jim Crow laws, the Japanese internment camps, etc. It continues in recent history, involving police brutality.
On May 25, George Floyd, an African American male, was murdered in Minneapolis by a Caucasian policeman, Derek Chauvin. Ex-officer Chauvin handcuffed and restrained Mr. Floyd before needlessly kneeling on his neck for nine minutes. Three other cops stood by watching while Mr. Floyd gasped for air, calling out for his mother, repeating the haunting words, “I can’t breathe.” Granted, these four officers were fired from Minneapolis PD. Americans cried out for the arrest of these four men for the death and for an obvious misuse of the uniform. Due to the delay in the criminal justice system, peaceful protests were organized in Minneapolis and other cities in the U.S. This horrifying event has shattered the faith of the American people in the government. Inaction on the part of the U.S. government system has escalated the situation — otherwise peaceful citizens are now protesting violently to be heard, demanding justice.
Millions of people all around the world have seen this unbelievably xenophobic video where former officer Chauvin is kneeling on the neck of a clearly restrained and unarmed Floyd. Articles are flowing through daily about the countless names of people who have dealt with police brutality, often resulting in their deaths. The situation makes me angrier than ever, and it saddens me; but worse, it puts a deep fear in my heart. Mr. Floyd could’ve been my friend, my brother, my father, or he could’ve been me. I am disappointed, and as an otherwise proud American citizen, I feel ashamed knowing that my country’s justice system isn’t choosing to uphold its core values the same way for all lives. The American democracy, a harbor for people around the world and a beacon of hope, one that is supposed to protect all of its citizens the same, is allowing key elements to abuse their powers to hurt.
My faith in people of the United States has been rejuvenated as I see people bringing awareness through social media and peaceful protests: Black Lives Matter. This is the opportunity for minorities to show the world of the inherent racism rooted within the “so-called” justice system. It is time to bring a change and make sure that the deaths of George Floyd, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile and several others were not in vain. However, some violent protests have unknowingly changed the narrative. During what was a peaceful protest, people started to hurl projectiles at the police in precincts and in the Atlanta CNN center. Because innocents have now been hurt, the violent protests are unfortunately sending the message that we are no better than the police officers who we are condemning.
As it is morally incorrect to generalize any group of people, it is equally wrong to stereotype and retaliate against all police force. Instead of focusing on the dysfunctional and unjust justice system in the United States, the violence has unwittingly made the story about the people causing unrest in the streets of several cities in our nation. Instead of accomplishing a feat beneficial for all individuals in the United States, the violent protests have made the story about people throwing rocks at innocent police officers and breaking windows of minority-owned businesses. While I wholeheartedly agree with the cause to protest against differential treatment, by resorting to violence, we will have squandered the opportunity to accomplish justice for all.
Had Derek Chauvin and the others before asked themselves this one basic question, perhaps our status quo wouldn’t be so grim. That is the question we each need to ask ourselves also: Is this the right thing to do?
Our great leaders, such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Rosa Parks and the Dalai Lama, all have proven one basic tenet: nonviolent protest is powerful. Studies have demonstrated that nonviolent protest doubles the efficacy of the cause in comparison to violent protest and rioting. I urge protesters and social reformers to choose not to engage violently, and to instead honor the memory of George Floyd with peace.
Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Riots are the voice of the unheard.” People who are using his initial statement out of context are using it to justify the violent protests. MLK had since then clarified this statement by saying, “Riots are self-defeating and socially destructive.” Let us carry on his legacy of nonviolence as a “joint task force” and send our message by means of nonviolent protest. We would be building towards his famous dream and fortifying the core of the Black Lives Matter movement.
This could be the great moment in our lives, when we each choose to be catalysts for positivity and equality in the system. Let’s stop the focus from shifting to the rocks being thrown at windows, and instead, bring awareness for the BLM movement by throwing the rock of nonviolent protest at the U.S. government. Let’s choose to honor George Floyd’s last breath and his memory, push the justice system to correct itself and make peaceful efforts to demand equality for all. It is time to take our rightful place in the history of revolutionary change. Together, we can do it.
Vivek K. Gupta is a former Stockdale Mustang and is currently studying at Amity University in New Delhi, India.