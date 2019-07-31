Bakersfield City Manager Alan Tandy is scheduled to retire this December after 27 years of dedicated, productive service to city residents and businesses. During this period, Bakersfield’s population has almost doubled. Accordingly, our city management needs also have grown.
Some contend this is a perfect time to consider a shift from our current strong city manager system to a strong mayor or city council structure. I see no problem with such a study if it’s both objective and thorough. However, that’s outside my area of expertise.
This is also a perfect time to consider a shift to another dimension of organizational management in which I have reasonable expertise. It appears to have been an area avoided by current city leaders. Why? Whatever their rationale, this shift, too, should be seriously considered — objectively and thoroughly.
For example, one city department head recently told me — without any request for confidentiality — his department is proceeding to factor this concept into their department’s culture regardless of the city’s overall action — or lack thereof.
Moreover, this concept is in use all over the world in organizations of all sizes and types — public and private. Locally, it’s employed by private energy companies as well as many agri-business firms — plus other local industries.
The county of Kern recently committed to making this discipline part of its culture, thanks to the leadership of County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop. For its current status, go to the county’s website and click on launchkern.com to see current results such as these on its dashboard:
- 154 projects underway
- $18,876,888 in savings
- 990 employees trained in this concept
- 73,190 working hours saved.
So, what is this leadership and management tool?
It’s called by a somewhat esoteric yet technically correct name of Lean Six Sigma. Earlier it was called “Total Quality Management.” It’s also referred to as “quality management” — not unlike general management, risk management, project management, etc.
“Lean” is a separate discipline. It simply means “to eliminate waste.” Who could object?
“Six Sigma” means “to minimize variation in processes.” This translates to innovative continuous improvement in an organization’s systems and processes.
It’s a powerful tool. It works!
During an economic conference at Cal State Bakersfield, I asked one of the U.S. Air Force generals in attendance how Lean Six Sigma is working at Edwards Air Force Base. His response was fascinating: We have so greatly inculcated Lean Six Sigma into our culture, we work through its principles and best practices almost unconsciously — and the results have been outstanding!
LSS has four essential elements:
• Focus on the customer, whether internal or external customers, to identify customer needs and expectations and then continuously improve customer systems and processes to address those same needs and expectations. A “customer” is whoever receives the output of a process, so a customer can be either external or internal.
• Continuous process improvement in areas other than customer service. As our county says, “Do everything faster, better, and stronger,” and, as implied, at a lower cost to taxpayers.
• Professional development, not only typical career-focused training and education but also LSS training. A series of training and qualifications at different levels emulates “belt” rankings in karate. Ideally (but not essential), most departments should have at least one “Black Belt” with extensive in-depth training. Most others need be only “Green Belt” trained at a less intensive level. Still others such as City Council members should be OK with basic “White Belt” training, usually a one-day session with fun exercises to understand the basic concepts of LSS.
• Financial goals are last and purported by Harvard Business School professors to be achieved almost automatically if all goals are achieved and, very importantly, balanced without any single segment overwhelming the others.
Our City Council should include in its selection criteria for our new city manager in-depth knowledge of LSS (or willingness to learn). Then, our City Council should assure LSS implementation methodically yet quickly.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a White Belt Six Sigma and a management consultant for CSUB’s Small Business Development Center.