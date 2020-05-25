On Nov. 24, 1859, an event occurred that changed the world forever: the book "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life" by Charles Darwin was published in England.
The thesis was immediately vilified by religious authorities as being anti-religion, anti-God and against mankind being the pinnacle of creation. They rejected, erroneously, that human beings descended from apes. Actually, humans and apes have a distant common ancestor millions of years ago on a branch of the tree of life. The prevailing view was that the world was less than 10,000 years old with some holding to Archbishop James Ussher's calculations that creation occurred in 4004 BC.
Darwin's tome was overwhelmingly accepted by the world's scientists except for those who couldn't overcome their religious belief system. It is usually referred to as "The Origin of Species" and is summarized by the last sentence in his book: "There is grandeur in this view of life, with its several powers, having originally breathed by the Creator into a few forms or into one; and that, whilst this planet has gone cycling on according to the fixed law of gravity, from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being evolved."
Darwin's view was enthusiastically supported by writings, lectures and debates by Thomas Henry Huxley, referred to as "Darwin's bulldog." Other important proponents in the late 1800s were Joseph Hooker, Asa Gray, John Draper, Robert Green Ingersoll and Alfred Russell Wallace, a co-discoverer of natural selection as the primary agent of descent with modification.
Enter stage right: Herbert Spencer, who fully embraced the concept of evolution and sought to apply it to society in general. It is referred to as "Social Darwinism." Not only do we have the survival of the fittest (not Darwin's terminology) in the natural world, but it also exists in our social and economic life. If you're not up to the task then suffer the consequences: poverty or a removal from the genetic pool. It was believed that social welfare programs were a waste of money and not the responsibility of the government whose powers should be greatly curtailed.
The dark side of Social Darwinism was the eugenics movement whereby the "unfit" were not allowed to reproduce. The height of the modern eugenics movement came in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Francis Galton systematized eugenic ideas and practices after reading about the evolution of man and animals provided by the theory of his half-cousin Charles Darwin. Galton built upon Darwin's ideas and believed the mechanisms of natural selection were potentially thwarted by human civilization. Sterilization of the deemed unfit was promoted and practiced. The darkest side of Social Darwinism was the rise of Adolph Hitler and his theory of the master race. Of course it was his race: white, Aryan Europeans. We are all too aware of the horror he inflicted upon the world.
Social Darwinism sometimes exists in our society in the form of utilitarianism. That is, the greatest good for the greatest number. Utilitarianism is heavily criticized by philosophers, and may or may not work in various situations.
Consider the famous trestle bridge dilemma: you are standing near a trestle bridge where four men are laboring in the middle of the bridge. An out of control train is barreling towards the trestle and the men have no escape. But there is a switch you can engage to divert the train to a side trestle where only one man is standing. If you throw the switch this man will be killed, but the four will be saved. Should you throw the switch? If you say yes, what if the single man is an indispensable and famous infectious disease researcher out for a walk?
Today we have people who want to reopen our society rapidly to help the economy. Some "unfit" will die as sacrifices for the greater good — utilitarianism in action. Is this the moral and ethical thing to do? Surely, the government with its vast resources can alleviate the problem as long as the politicians put aside their parochial views and get to work.
David Keranen is a retired educator. In retirement, he reads extensively, writes and plays a little golf.