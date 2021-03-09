Current events tell us our federal government is too large to manage. No leader — however skillful — can effectively manage an entity of this size. The federal Government Accountability office dashboard on mismanagement confirms this. It defines mismanagement as “creating a substantial risk to an agency’s ability to accomplish its mission.”
Our nation’s founders wisely limited each co-equal branch of government to expressly defined powers with all other powers “reserved to the states, respectively, or to the people.”
Today, these restrictions are greatly ignored.
When any leader’s “span of control” (aka “power”) is expanded greatly, problems ensue. As Lord Acton admonished, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Most management consultants agree on four additional reasons “too big to manage” happens: the entity’s core mission becomes diffused; major functions fade in effectiveness; management becomes an “organized anarchy;” and the entity’s culture becomes schizophrenic with an ill-defined vision and ambiguous goals.
Many may ask, what is our nation’s mission? Answer: the preamble to our Constitution.
When I graduated long ago from Washington Junior High School, I was asked to recite this preamble from memory during our graduation ceremony. At age 13 and full of stage fright, I managed to say (correctly!): “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity. . .”
If knowledge of our nation’s mission has been so important in elementary education, why is it so disregarded by national leaders today? Answer: Our federal government is too big to manage.
So, where do we find remedies?
A good first step is to eliminate those executive branch departments and the extensive agencies, bureaus plus other related entities of each that are clearly outside the scope of our constitution’s permissible powers.
A little history may help.
During the 1700s, our founders created three departments (State, Treasury and Defense). During the 1800s, three more were added (Justice, Interior and Agriculture).
During the 1900s (within the lifetimes of many of us), seven were added (Commerce, Health & Human Services, Housing & Urban Development, Transportation, Energy, Education, and Veterans Affairs) for a total of 13 executive departments. Homeland Security was understandably added in 2002 in the wake of 9/11.
So, which current departmental powers should be delegated to the several states, as required by Article I, Section 8 and the 10th Amendment – and by sound management principles as well?
A good start would be to delete departments added during the 1900s plus Agriculture – with some logical adjustments. For example, the Veterans Administration is clearly a federal function. It could be consolidated with Defense – as could Homeland Security.
As has been the case with the insurance industry since 1945, other industries may be regulated solely at the state level even though they conduct both intra- and inter-state commerce. Transportation may need to do so solely at the federal level. Social Security and Medicare need to remain at the federal level. Most states already have counterpart departments.
These steps reduce the span of control from 14 to seven departments – a 50 percent reduction! Federal budgets and staffing for those departments would be totally eliminated! Wonderful! However, the primary goal remains a constitutionally limited federal government.
Other potential solutions include adoption of Lean Six Sigma disciplines to reduce waste and continuously improve systems and processes. Defense has already done so — as has Kern County.
Still other leadership tools and best practices used effectively in the private sector always help in the public sector, e.g., project management, effective strategic planning with measurable goals plus “dashboards” to communicate results, etc.
Management guru Peter Drucker said, “Fiddling to improve management is not enough.” He called for privatization of certain federal governmental activities.
Restructuring is long overdue. Otherwise, our personal liberties will continue to disappear.
John Pryor is a local management consultant.