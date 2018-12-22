In many regards, the GOP is a political party that has no influence in California — crudely stated, the folks of this state have "neutered" the GOP.
The Democratic Party holds a "super majority," in both the state Assembly and Senate. They don't need any Republican votes to pass legislation. And with Democrat Gavin Newsom as the incoming governor, it would appear that the California Democratic Party has a well running and extremely efficient machine in place to write and pass any and all legislation. No Republican need apply.
But how did it ever get this bad for the GOP in the "land of milk and honey?" And far more importantly, who is to blame? In most cases, people look to their leaders to cast sideways glances at when the chips are down, and in this case, those blank stares are directed, arguably justifiably, at our own Congressman, and newly elected House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy.
Short of the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, there is no one who has tied themselves more to the president's policies and moral attributes than, as the president calls him, "my Kevin." In similar fashion to the former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, a lifetime of conservative values and virtues has been squandered in less than three years. In Washington, D.C., there is an expression of silent resignation in the GOP. In rough translation, it is "Everything the president touches dies." And in terms of everyone who has worked for this president (or in other words, shown unexplainable and unyielding devotion to a president's questionable and possibly criminal behavior), life has not gone well for most of them, post-Trump.
What motivates people to continue to follow a leader who has only a fleeting relationship with what most folks call "reality?" What preponderance of evidence will it take to get McCarthy to understand that the president's path is one of destruction for the GOP in states on both coasts. It is as the country western group "Highway 101" once described as a "Desperate Road." Saving the GOP in California is not high on the president's "to do" list — but it should be top priority for McCarthy.
It is high time for the leading GOP congressman from the 23rd Congressional District of California to begin to put the survival of the GOP over his blind devotion to a man who is neither a conservative or a Republican. The conservative values of fiduciary responsible government, honoring commitments and contracts in one's personal and professional life, and small government with an emphasis on personal responsibility — those values are no longer embraced by the GOP. As mythology has taught us, there is always hope.
Maybe McCarthy's fever will break. Maybe he will wake up this very morning with an epiphany that lets him see the mistake he is making in turning a blind eye to behavior that would have outraged former President Richard Nixon. But currently, the congressman from the state where the GOP is an endangered species does not see the need to change. McCarthy is apparently unfazed by the Rep. David Valadao razor thin loss in the 21st Congressional District next door. He seems hell bent on staying the course. "My Kevin" has done nothing to distance himself from a president who is exceedingly unpopular here in California.
Perhaps it is premature to write the obituary for the California GOP. But all the friends and family have been called, and looking into a hospice seems to be a wise next step.
Noel Pineo has lived in Kern County for almost three decades. He can be reached at npineobakersfield@gmail.com.