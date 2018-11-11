As a woman, and after learning the results of the mid-term elections, many things caught my attention regarding how “identity politics” can affect election results.
Being a 44-year-old woman, I have seen a lot of changes in the way that women and minorities are viewed in society. Growing up, it was a norm that women stayed home and raised children. A lot of these women never entered the workforce.
As women progressed in a changing society, more started working, and through a lot of battles for equality, women and minorities can have the same jobs and accomplishments as men.
From the number of women running and winning in the midterm elections, I fear that some of the identity politics being used are not pressing women to work hard to accomplish their goals, but using specific identity factors to push them ahead in life.
I read a lot of headlines in print of the women who won their elections. I saw things like “first Muslim woman” and “youngest woman ever” elected to Congress as front-page news. I believe any time a woman breaks barriers, it is great for women in general, but focusing on race or gender before qualifications can be harmful in the long run.
I have accomplished a lot of things in my life, and I have a large list of things I still want to achieve. I accomplished these things because I worked hard and educated myself on a variety of topics, including politics. Knowledge is the key to any success in life. I never saw my status as a woman, my race or any other identifying factor as having anything to do with what I accomplished. I have always believed that anyone can accomplish anything.
It is not always the most qualified candidate who wins in any election. What has troubled me with the election results is that identity politics was used in many races to promote the candidate to win, despite extreme lack of knowledge about what his/her future position would entail. I also believe that uninformed individuals may vote for women candidates because they are women, not what this person can do for our country.
I am for rights of all people. I would never vote for a candidate just because she is a woman or the same race as myself. I always vote based on researching which candidate will best represent the people in his/her district and state.
With media’s focus on identity politics, it is detracting people from researching candidates, but rather voting for who is most like them. It can be a great soundbite to hear that a woman won an election, but choosing her based solely on gender is a disservice to her and the country.
If women want to continue to hold the same positions as men, they need to work just as hard and not rely on their gender. I personally would find it insulting for someone to say that what I have achieved has anything to do with me being a woman, and especially degrading if that is the first thing people would say after accomplishing something. After all, my name plate on my office door will never say “Stefanie Daubert, woman, Christian, Caucasian.” I want to be identified for the title that I earned and that alone.
Looking at future elections, is identity politics going to be pushed even more to get people elected? Only time will tell, as well as how these types of politics affect the work performance in Washington. It needs to be our duty to always elect a person who will do the best job, despite race, gender, sexual orientation and other factors that can set a person apart from others. I want to be set apart by the knowledge I can pass on to others.
Stefanie Daubert is a master of arts in social work student at the University of Southern California and a Bakersfield resident.