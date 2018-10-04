In my 56 years of American life, the one truth that we have always held evident is the right to due process. It does not matter if you are black, brown, white, female or male. All Americans are presumed innocent until proven guilty, period. That is unless your name is Brett Kavanaugh.
I have followed this nomination process from the very start. What I have witnessed using my own eyes and ears has been the most appalling thing I have ever seen in my life. The Democrats on the Judicial Committee have acted in ways that I never thought I would see. The tactics used by these “swamp creatures” to ruin a man, his family and friends has crossed a line I never thought would be crossed.
So, let’s look at evidence and facts. Brett Kavanaugh has previously undergone six federal background checks in his professional career. He has held many high profile jobs in our government. Through all of these inquiries into his background, not one scintilla of evidence that he did anything like what he is now being accused of. How is that? Not until two days before the Judiciary vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh do these outlandish allegations come forward. How is that? Christine Blasey Ford, Ph.D., accuses him of sexual assault at a small house party in the early 1980s. She names four people of having knowledge of this incident, which all four have either denied being there or refute completely. How is that? The supposed eyewitnesses agree with Judge Kavanaugh, including Ford’s close friend who said she did not know Brett Kavanaugh. These are facts and evidence from those that she named. Even in Debby Brackley’s scathing Community Voices piece (“Kavanaugh’s nomination should not be rushed,” Oct. 3) against Brett Kavanaugh, she even states, “Anyone who has been sexually assaulted knows where the event took place …” This is simply not true with regard to Ford who does not know where this took place, when it took place, how she got there or how she got home. How is that?
Then as sure as the sun rises in the morning, a second accusation surfaces. Deborah Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a party at Yale in the early 1980s. She admits being drunk and has called former classmates and claimed it may or may have not been Brett Kavanaugh. Again, just as with Ford, there was no one who could corroborate her story? Two accusations with no evidence, facts or corroboration.
And if that wasn’t enough, lawyer Michael Avenatti released an accusation from his client Julie Swetnick claiming Brett Kavanaugh was involved in gang rapes and she attended 10 of these gang rape parties. She then goes on an interview with NBC and totally changes her story. Not only that, but she has been involved in six lawsuits in the last 25 years. Again, no facts, evidence or corroboration.
So let’s get this straight, Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault, exposing himself in public and being a gang rapist. This all after he had been through six FBI background investigations. According to this logic, the FBI is not only corrupt at the top, i.e. James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok, but also totally inept. I don’t buy it. The officers in the FBI are extremely thorough investigators that would not have missed these serious allegations.
Now let’s look at the behavior of some Democratic Senators on the Judicial Committee and others. First is Sen. Dianne Feinstein. She epitomizes the Democrats tactics to delay the process by receiving the letter from Ford on July 30 and holding it for more than six weeks. By doing this she failed not only the Senate process and procedures, but ultimately Ford. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of being a rapist. The same senator that claimed he was a Vietnam veteran, a complete and corroborated lie. Sen. Cory Booker, who called those that doesn’t oppose Kavanaugh “complicit in evil,” is the same senator that has admitted to groping a classmate. The DNC‘s own Keith Ellison, who is running for Minnesota’s Attorney General, has been accused by his ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan of physical abuse. She has medical documents and therapist documents in which she named Ellison as her abuser. All we have heard from the Democrats is crickets.
And now we wait for the seventh FBI background investigation on these accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. Goalposts are moving with Senate Democrats who are attacking Judge Kavanaugh’s credibility and temperament to serve on the Supreme Court. I watched Brett Kavanaugh bear his soul to the Judiciary Committee and to all of America. The pain this has caused him and his family is unbearable and his demeanor and attitude was because these Senate Democrats had called him a sex abuser and a rapist. From personal experience of being falsely accused of something when you know you’re innocent, it is very difficult. I have a moral compass, but I cannot say the same thing about sens. Feinstein, Booker, Kamala Harris, Patrick Leahy, Dick Durbin, Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono and Sheldon Whitehouse. These senators have exposed themselves for who and what they are: Pure evil. To call this charade a circus is an insult to clowns.
Jim Maples is the former head football coach at Garces and East Bakersfield high schools.