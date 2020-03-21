“We’re not right now, we’re focused on other things, and I got a tack stuck on that post-it note on the wall,” said Chief Administrative Officer Ryan J. Alsop during a press conference March 16 to discuss Kern County’s response to COVID-19.
Internet accessibility is more than just a post-it note to store for later. Internet access is a necessity that many Kern County students need during this time when the coronavirus has affected Kern schools. Up until Wednesday, Kern County public schools were open, and the concerns around closing schools were valid.
For example, 73 percent of students rely on free or reduced meals, and many working-class parents may not be able to find or afford daycare options if their own positions do not allow them to work remotely. It is important to note that school districts will still be providing those meals for students. While many higher education and K-12 institutions are turning to online learning and courses, students in Kern and the Central Valley face unique challenges to staying connected.
According to the Public Policy Institute of California, 60 percent to 80 percent of the population has access to high-speed internet in Kern County. Outside of Bakersfield city limits, far fewer homes have high-speed internet. PPIC’s 2020 Census Maps: California’s Hard-to-Count Communities shows towns like Lost Hills, Arvin, Lamont and Wasco hardly having access.
Kern County’s primary internet carriers are AT&T, Charter and Earthlink. Due to the coronavirus, there are programs that Kern County residents can take advantage of so that students have the resources to succeed.
On March 13, the Federal Communications Commission introduced the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to ensure that Americans do not lose their internet or telephone services due to the coronavirus. Companies have pledged for the next 60 days to not terminate service for 1. inability to pay bills, 2. waive late fees due to economic circumstances and 3. open Wi-Fi hotspots to any person who needs them. The following companies that serve Kern County under this pledge include AT&T, Charter Spectrum, T-Mobile, Verizon and Comcast. More companies can be found at https://www.fcc.gov/coronavirus
In addition, Spectrum has offered free internet for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who don’t already have a Spectrum subscription. Comcast has committed to increase its speeds from 15/2 megabits per second to 25/3 megabits per second for all and existing customers, and new families who connect will get 60 days of internet service for free.
As technology begins to play a bigger role in education, administrators, leaders and teachers alike should keep equity and accessibility in mind, particularly in districts that serve students with the greatest needs. We cannot assume that all students (K-12 or higher ed) have consistent and reliable access to technology or the internet. With popular Wi-Fi spots like restaurants and coffee shops cutting their capacity in order to combat the coronavirus, many students in Kern will be finding themselves disconnected at a time when information can be life-saving.
We need to ensure that our rural communities stay connected not only through crisis but throughout their careers. All internet service providers should continue to offer plans that provide quality broadband speeds at an affordable price. Internet access should not be a luxury for the privileged but rather a public utility, a necessity in today’s world. For our valley’s students, businesses and families, we must do more to ensure our communities get connected and stay connected.
Kern has to start thinking about alternate ways of putting its people first when it comes to internet access. As noted in Sen. Bernie Sanders' High-Speed Internet for All plan, this could mean investing in digital adoption and literacy, deploying municipal broadband and encouraging providers with the help of their state and congressional representatives to use broad categorical eligibility (those who qualify for SNAP, Medicaid, TANF and other assistance programs) to fully subsidize low-income households. Kern County can and must do more to put people first in the present and future to ensure access to a public utility that everyone deserves. It is a basic human right.
Roxanna Barboza, MPA, is a consultant working on broadband access, and Randy Villegas is a Ph.D. student at University of California Santa Cruz. They are both Kern County natives.