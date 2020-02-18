Classical architecture can be an excellent expression of space and volume in its place but the administration’s proposal to make classicism the preferred style for federal buildings is, at the very least, offensive. The idea that “Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again" expresses the notion that recent federal architecture isn’t beautiful.
While during the recovery period from the Great Depression, there developed a so-called PWA moderne, a sort of monumental stripped down classical style that remains reflected in many surviving buildings including the Bakersfield Main Fire station and the Bakersfield Hall of Records remodel. That style preference faded with war and the end of the depression. Beyond that, there has never been any attempt to reflect a politically preferred style.
In the 20th century both the German Third Reich and the Soviet Union had officially sanctioned and in their case, required architectural styles that were monumental in design if not stilted in its execution. The Soviet and Third Reich design vocabulary reflected the monometalism associated with neoclassical buildings. Like the government-approved designs of the Third Reich and the Soviet Union, the administration’s proposal would require the president to approve any design proposals for major buildings.
That is one of the worst parts of this proposal — in that the designs of federal buildings must gain the approval of the president. Considering that the current occupant of the White House’s tastes can be best described as “gaudy kitsch,” do we really want his judgement to determine how our public buildings should look? These decisions should remain with the design program determined by the department heads involved and the engineers, architects and designers they engage.
Archinect News, a journal for the architectural profession, in its Feb. 4 edition writes, “The shift comes in opposition to the longstanding style agnosticism displayed by public buildings in recent decades following the creation of the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture directive crafted in 1962 by former New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Moynihan's directive — which states that ‘The development of an official style must be avoided’ and that ‘Design must flow from the architectural profession to the Government and not vice versa’ — has resulted in a wide ranging set of innovative public building projects that embrace contemporary design strategies and material approaches, including the SOM-designed New United States Court House in Los Angeles, Morphosis's San Francisco Federal Building, and the United States Courthouse in Austin, Texas designed by Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects.”
Today, in Kern County, we have two recent examples of excellent design built for the federal government. In downtown Bakersfield we have the NBBJ designed federal courthouse on 19th Street, a design that not only upholds the Design Excellence, Design Build vision of the General Services Administration but was delivered in two and a half years, $2.5 million under budget.
Then we have the Bakersfield National Cemetery on the Tejon Ranch east of town designed and built by Huitt-Zollars for the Department of Veterans Affairs. In contrast to what would have resulted under the administration’s proposal, this project reflects much environmental sensitivity to the region’s natural resources, topography, geology and vegetation with a maximum degree of dignity and respect due those who served. In fact, it is one of the finest national cemeteries in the nation.
Scientifically weak, ideologically motivated opinions notwithstanding, the accomplishment of making a facility like the national cemetery carbon neutral and also practical and respectful for those who operate or visit it would have been difficult, if not impossible, if it had an official style requirement imposed on it.
Archinect News also wrote, “Online, traditional architecture enthusiasts, white suprematists, and other groups have aligned their shared passions for classical aesthetics with sordid nationalist politics to consistently weaponize classical motifs under a variety of nativist mantles. Increasingly, classical orders, fluted columns, and dentilled cornices have come to symbolize not simply solid, timeless architectural motifs but also the ‘Whites Only’ idealized version of the past these groups seek to celebrate today. As in other facets of federal policy, President Trump’s long-running embrace of nativist politics is, with the potential executive order, gesturing toward and growing to absorb these discourses into the country’s legal and regulatory apparatuses.”
It's hard to make the case better than Archinect’s story. This doesn't make classical architecture in itself bad, but to make it, or any specific style, the official style would reflect values that are unAmerican. Applying institutionally imposed constraints not specific to the site and program would result in a mediocritizing of federal design and affect the ability of designers to meet the needs of the client program and design criteria including site relationship and sensitivity, energy and resource consumption, and carbon pollution. To impose a program like this, far from making America beautiful again, would impose a straitjacket of design mediocrity and would be a fundamentally unAmerican mistake.
Stephen Montgomery is vice chair of the Bakersfield Historic Preservation Commission. He can be reached at samonty@pacbell.net