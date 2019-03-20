“You run this town as long as people think you run it. They stop thinking it, and you stop running it.” A memorable line from the Coen brothers’ movie “Miller’s Crossing.” The opening scene is worth the price of admission. A meeting between an Italian mobster and an Irish mob boss, with the former pointing out a fight he fixed that didn’t go off as planned. The Italian goes on to say, albeit paraphrased, that if you can’t trust the fix, what can you trust. Then we are back to anarchy.
Should most Americans still trust the fix? Events over the past several months suggest no. Over the past couple of years the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates and reducing its balance sheet with the stated objective of normalization. This was recently reported as the cause of a decidedly negative reaction in markets. Meaning, the various interventions have become a necessity in order for the economy to perform at a middling pace, and keep the elevated market indexes marching on. Blogger Sven Henrich puts it into context, “Central banks will never ‘normalize’ rates, they will never revert their balance sheet to pre-crisis levels, they will never stop interfering with markets.”
The gist: how did the servant federal government become the master — from enumerated powers to enumerating powers? Has the economy simply failed to support our government’s massive expansion plans? As viewed from my foxhole, we begin with Lincoln’s war against sovereignty to Wilson’s Federal Reserve System/income tax to FDR’s money (gold) confiscation and governmental promises that cannot be kept (Social Security). Then to Eisenhower’s failure to rein in the military-industrial complex to LBJ’s concurrent Great Society and Vietnam War to Bush 43’s surveillance kingdom along with spreading democracy via cruise missiles. I must have missed something (memo to self: foxhole needs more overhead cover).
If the above is mostly accurate, the 2008 financial crisis would have moved the government to close ranks to protect itself along with its vessels (read: increasing power and wealth concentration). Observing debt totals in 2008 compared to 2018 is illustrative in four sectors: corporate debt up 50 percent, federal debt up nearly three times, while state and local government debt and home mortgage debt are flat. Within our credit-based monetary system and stagnant real earnings, flat debt levels equal stagnation or regression. “Major U.S. banks shaved about $21 billion from their tax bills last year — almost double the IRS’s annual budget — as the industry benefited more than many others from the Republican tax overhaul … And while the breaks set off a gusher of payouts to shareholders, firms cut thousands of jobs and saw their lending growth slow,” as stated in American Banker. Financial engineering is doing just fine if you were wondering.
To further complicate matters, “The problem is that we cannot extract from our statistical database what is true money conceptually, either in the transactions mode or the store-of-value mode ... a decision to base policy on measures of money presupposes that we can locate money,” former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan said during a June 2000 FOMC meeting. The essence, our money masters are not sure what money is. The words of banking patriarch JP Morgan, “gold is money, everything else is credit” should solve their quandary.
Per the Wolf Street blog, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compiler of the CPI index, reports new vehicle prices (Ford Taurus in this case) between 1997 (MSRP $17,995) and 2019 (MSRP $27,900) as essentially unchanged. This after adjustments for various product improvements and as calculated in the CPI statistical model. It seems the government doesn’t know what cost of living is either.
The next recession/financial accident, currently warming up in the bullpen, will be most illustrative in what policies emerge from the intersection of corruption and incompetence known as Washington, D.C. Two likely avenues: if our monetary masters use a similar playbook as 2008, a more intrusive, command control economy looms, or, if they don’t, an unwinding of previous decades of cheap credit malinvestment will commence. The great reset may be upon us.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.