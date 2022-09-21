Many have not seen the destructive inflation we currently have. It’s not new. It has destroyed other countries, but it hasn’t been seen here since the Presidency of Jimmy Carter when it hit 12 percent.
Then inflation was cured by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Paul Volcker and President Ronald Reagan. Basic economics teaches that prices are set by the interaction of supply and demand. If the Fed’s monetary policy is too lax, then increases in demand outstrip supply and prices rise.
But demand can also be inflated by lax fiscal policy, and supply can be restrained or diminished by government policy, e.g., excess regulation. When Volcker limited money supply growth, Reagan exercised fiscal restraint and loosened regulatory shackles restraining supply. Inflation declined dramatically in Reagan’s first year, ultimately dropping to 3 percent.
Now the Fed is working to limit money supply growth. But fiscal and regulatory restraint are nowhere to be seen. Money is thrown at “infrastructure” hyped as “building back better” with no concern for what is being destroyed. With the “stroke of a pen,” debts are erased to influence voting patterns, hoping that the recipients won’t realize they too will suffer from inflation and will also be taxpayers. Regulatory “red-tape” and government hostility impair the ability of energy producers, farmers and others to enhance or even maintain supply resulting not only in a reduction in GDP, but also a drop in productivity. Labor productivity that had been rising at 4 percent annually is now declining by more than 2 percent, the worst performance since — you guessed it — the late 1970s.
An example is the minuscule number of new oil and gas leases, even when the interruption of gas supplies is used by enemies as a weapon in the assault on Ukraine. While our allies in Europe suffer, our government cancels pipelines and has reduced the number of leases awarded in Biden’s term to the lowest in at least 60 years, not to mention the permits tied up in the regulatory jungle. Productive workers are sidelined while regulatory processes waste time. And we wonder why energy prices are up?
Farmers and other water users need no tutoring about regulatory excess driven by environmental extremism. They have paid dearly for real infrastructure needed to deliver water to farms, factories and homes, but have rarely been able to move more than 5 million acre-feet south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
In the last wet year, almost 70 million acre-feet of water flowed in those rivers. Upstream and Delta users justifiably used about 12 million acre-feet, but about 50 million acre-feet “flushed” the Delta largely for the benefit of the Delta smelt, a sardine-like fish few had heard of until they were listed as endangered. A small fraction of that water should have been stored for dry years, instead it was lost to the ocean. The San Joaquin Valley is the most productive farmland in the world, feeding hundreds of millions. Yet the result of regulatory restraints has been the fallowing of 100,000 acres of that farmland, and some experts predict the ultimate fallowing of 500,000 acres, all while plans to move water around or under the Delta have been stalled for four decades due mostly to regulatory constraints. Still wondering why food prices are up?
There’s more planned for the future. Ask your auto dealer how much electric vehicles will cost when there isn’t enough lithium to satisfy the demand for batteries. How much will batteries cost to power a hospital through a blackout? Checked your price per kWh for the past year and a half?
Inflation doesn’t have to happen. It’s a choice we make in the voting booth. Do we vote for those who endorse the extreme policies that create it, or do we vote for those who endorse free markets and rational policies that restrain it? The choice is ours.
John Stovall is a retired attorney and management lecturer.