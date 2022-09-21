IMG_1710

John F. Stovall

Many have not seen the destructive inflation we currently have. It’s not new. It has destroyed other countries, but it hasn’t been seen here since the Presidency of Jimmy Carter when it hit 12 percent.

Then inflation was cured by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Paul Volcker and President Ronald Reagan. Basic economics teaches that prices are set by the interaction of supply and demand. If the Fed’s monetary policy is too lax, then increases in demand outstrip supply and prices rise.