Along with several other business owners, I signed a letter asking the Board of Supervisors to rescind the April 2 order which criminalized violation of the shelter-in-place rules issued by the director of Public Health. We argued that the order violates the Constitution. Incredibly, the order made it possible for police to arrest churchgoers for worshipping together, a prospect that previously would have seemed unimaginable in America.
The county rescinded the order, and disappointed writer Robert Price, whose opinion piece, published in last Sunday’s The Californian, was critical of our letter (“In Kern, as elsewhere, science trumps restlessness every time,” May 3). He cited a Pfizer ad and its message — “science will win” — and went on about how we are fools for denying “settled science” in objecting to our basic rights being denied.
Price doesn’t seem to care about basic liberties. Instead, surrendering our freedoms, rights that hundreds of thousands of Americans have died to protect, is a price he’s willing to pay. It’s a tradeoff. He feels safer with everyone’s religion stifled, with everyone’s business destroyed and everyone’s basic rights restricted. It’s easy to sacrifice someone else’s freedom, especially when you can condemn anyone who objects as a denier of science and a thoughtless danger to public health.
Mr. Price should look at the “settled” philosophy of American civil liberties. Instead of sniping at “restless” people who ask the government not to put them in jail for going to church, he should dust off a history book, read the writings of America’s founders and educate himself on the self-evident truths upon which the nation was founded.
Article 1 Section 1 of the California Constitution contains a beautiful recitation of these principles: “All people are by nature free and independent and have inalienable rights. Among these are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining safety, happiness, and privacy.” The Declaration of Independence asserts that governments exist to secure our inalienable rights, and that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed. These are basic principles of the American Revolution.
When someone is elected, he or she must swear an oath to defend the Constitution. It seems that many officials have neither read these documents nor studied their origins, and don’t see the Constitution as a limitation on power. But it is the duty of every official, from president to dog catcher, to refrain from actions that violate people’s rights. And they should act circumspectly to protect people’s rights without having to be sued and should err on the side of not acting when the constitutionality of the proposed action is unclear.
Price cited the 10th Amendment as authority for a shelter-in-place order. The 10th Amendment says, simply, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” This means that the federal government may not exercise any power not specifically authorized in the Constitution. To America’s founders, this was an important concept. Because people have God-given inalienable rights, and governments exist to protect those rights, government has no power beyond that power specifically given to it.
To get a question of constitutionality decided by the Supreme Court takes a considerable amount of time and money, which is why we opted to petition our government instead of filing a lawsuit. We urged the Board of Supervisors to fulfill their oaths of office. They’re supposed to understand and defend the Constitution, even if that means they’re defending it from an expert they hired as director of Public Health.
“Experts” have been predicting the end of the world for centuries. Modern experts make these predictions with “settled” science, and accusingly label anyone who objects to the economic impact of their prescriptions as greedy capitalists who don’t care about the deaths that will result from their choices.
Pardon us, Mr. Price, if we reflexively gag at the use of the term “settled science.” It’s been misapplied and abused for so long that it no longer has any real meaning aside from telling us that we’re about to be asked to give up our freedom to stave off another expert-predicted apocalypse. Predictions of millions of deaths from this virus, when labeled with “settled science,” suddenly sound less credible.
Most people agreed to take precautions and put up with temporary limitations on our freedom when all we had were predictions and models, but the predictions haven’t panned out and the models have been revised, so many times it’s hard to call anything “settled.” The world hasn’t ended, the curve appears to have been effectively flattened and there’s no reason for draconian rules that will force us to commit economic suicide and surrender our freedoms indefinitely.
Elected officials must make difficult decisions and weigh tradeoffs in anything they contemplate. Price believes the tradeoffs of other people’s religions and livelihoods is worth the feeling of safety he wishes to experience. Consider this: there are experts out there who will tell you how many tens of thousands of people would be saved every year if we lowered the speed limit on every road to 5 miles per hour. But society is willing to accept the tradeoff for efficiency. Apparently, we’re willing to sacrifice tens of thousands of people each year for the economic advantage of fast transportation. The list of hazards we accept for freedom or economic activity is endless. Whether we acknowledge it or not, we always tolerate risks, and even death, for freedom.
Every government policy decision must weigh tradeoffs, even when the contemplation of such tradeoffs is demagogued in the media. What should drive their decisions? Mr. Price seems to think that the oath of office taken by our officials is to defend and protect “data” and “settled” science. But he’s wrong. What should drive governments is what governments are supposed to be doing in the first place — securing the blessings of liberty for the people.
Clayton Campbell is a Bakersfield lawyer and a founding partner of the Campbell Whitten law firm.