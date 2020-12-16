My name is Bryan Easter and I proudly serve as the assistant principal of instruction at Frontier High School and most recently have been elected to serve as a trustee for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District. My campus has had empty hallways for nearly 10 months. Students, parents and school officials have had their educational environments turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we near a full year of students learning remotely through a screen, our local community continues to grapple with questions about why our students remain in a distance learning only format. Distance learning is heaping unprecedented consequences on the future academic achievement and lifelong wellbeing of our students, especially students of color.
This past week, McKinsey and Co, a leader in global economic research, released one of the most robust reports on student learning loss, widening disparities and the reality that our students need help in America’s public schools. Their study assessment data was gathered in the fall from students that were assessed in-person and not remotely. According to the data, should distance learning continue through the remainder of the current academic year, students will on average suffer five to nine months of academic loss. In addition, students of color could suffer up to an entire year of academic loss. The report also states, “While all students are suffering, those who came into the pandemic with the fewest academic opportunities are on track to exit with the greatest learning loss.”
According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, a full 12 months of learning loss will have adverse effects on the current K-12 cohort, which would all eventually enter the workforce by 2040. These include increased dropout rates, lifetime earnings loss and the further widening of the achievement gap. Most frightening is the projected increase in dropouts: more than 600,000 additional students over the next 20 years. Coupled with an enormous increase in mental health decline, this data is frightening. Why do our schools remain closed?
Fear has been the leading emotion in our world for the last 10 months, and many believe most recently fear has been the driving force behind school closures. Teachers, students and parents have fears that in-person instruction within the four walls of a classroom is unsafe. These fears overlook the robust safety measures and changes that I believe make our classrooms one of the safest places for students. With the abundance of personal protective equipment, most schools have also increased washing stations, high touch surface sanitation, HVAC filter installation and effective spacing inside classrooms just to name a few. School classrooms have been made into a safe place for learning in the midst of our COVID crisis.
With that being said, it is a pipe dream to think that we can progress through the remainder of this year with zero cases; however, as we have seen in recent days with local districts pausing, it is nearly impossible to function as a district while following California’s guidance for reopening schools framework. Our state leaders have set up school districts for reopening failure. The school closure metrics of 5 percent and 25 percent for the district will never be met because guidelines and regulations for contact tracing reduce staff to levels that cripple sustainability for in-person instruction.
So how do we open our schools? How do we prevent further widening of the achievement gap and learning loss for our students that will have lifelong effects? We must overcome fear, move forward and trust that our schools are safe. We must provide options to families in either distance learning or in-person instruction with an equitable lens. Purple, red, orange or yellow, our students need to return to the classroom, and we can do this safely. 2040 will be here before we know it, and we will not be able to blame a color metric, but only ourselves for letting fear keep us from making the best decision for our children.
