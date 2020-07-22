The first encounter I had with racism was on a summer visit to my grandparents who lived in Louisiana where I saw a water fountain labeled “Whites Only.” As a native Californian, I did not understand. To me, water was water and people were people.
In 1968, I was excited to enter my junior year at South High School as a newly elected member of the student council. I looked forward to representing my constituents as a student leader. Back then, school started the day after Labor Day, and I always had a sleepless night, excited about the beginning of another school year. That year was no exception.
1968 was a difficult year for this nation and would prove a challenging year for me and my school. George Wallace was running for president and using the Confederate flag as a symbol of his racism. It did not take long for the Black students to catch on that our high school also used the Confederate flag as a symbol to promote school spirit and athletics. They voiced their concerns to the administration. Don Murfin, the principal of South High, listened to their complaints.
The recent article in the paper represented that Principal Murfin removed the flag, which differs greatly from my memory of these events (“As South High School considers changing mascot, alumni look back on times surrounded by Confederate imagery,” July 12). As I recall it, the student council was given the task of deciding the fate of the flag. I know Murfin was a well respected educator in Kern County, and he may have thought that empowering the student representatives this task was progressive. After all, this was the 1960s. It would be an educational experience for us.
Needless to say, students weren’t the only members of the community wanting to be heard. Parents and other adults had their own opinions. The student council members were encouraged both as a group and as individuals to attend public meetings. At the first public meeting I attended, a white man stood up to stand up for this symbol of the Confederacy. He said he had no issue with African Americans per se. “My best friends are (N-word) and I go ... hunting every Friday night,” he said.
This comment was just the beginning of the racist language I would hear. At one meeting, held in the cafeteria at Bakersfield High School due to the large crowd expected, the language was so racist and hurtful that I fled the cafeteria in tears. Then came the calls to my home. Back then, our home number was listed in the phonebook. My parents never censored my calls (or my reading materials), and I was called to the phone each time someone asked for me. I began to receive one to two calls a week of a threatening nature trying to influence me. The calls were always from adults and often accused me of being a “N-word lover.”
We were taken as a group in a van at night to the Friendship House on Cottonwood Road to hear the opinions of African Americans. I recall being really scared as that area was considered to be the ghetto of violence and drug use in town. The adults who met with us were cordial, and I was set at ease. They explained their concerns.
To me, this became an issue of morality. The Confederate flag was a symbol of racism and oppression to a large number of my constituents. Water is water and people are people. It needed to go.
As I recall, the student council was entirely white. The meeting when we finally voted was very tense. Many cried. We voted to ban the flag. I was relieved.
However, many white folks weren’t, and they protested to the board of education. Among other things, they seemed to think we had been brainwashed. So, each of us had to meet separately with board members who came away satisfied we had made an independent decision.
I look back at these events 52 years later with anger and pain. I believe adults failed to protect me from the ugliest side of human nature — that of racial prejudice. I believe innocence was taken, and I still grieve for that optimistic young woman, so eager to serve.
Debra J. Matheney majored in English literature at CSUB. In 1990, she earned her license as a marriage and family therapist and specialized in the treatment of children and adolescents. She retired from the Superior Court of California, County of Kern, having served as the manager of Family Court Services for 17 years. Prior to that, Matheney ran a group home for adolescents housed in a psychiatric hospital.