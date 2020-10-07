Question: What is least discussed by the media about the horrendous attacks on our cities by Antifa and other anarchists?
Answer: Reporters rarely, if ever, ask about a property owner’s insurance.
That’s understandable. Insurance is a private transaction not intended for public discourse. Insurance brokers, adjusters and other insurance professionals already know the major contribution they provide their communities.
The same is true for the current horrific wildfires throughout California and the northwest. For each catastrophic event, insurance payments total billions upon billions of dollars. The “magic” of re-insurance spreads these billions globally so no single insurer becomes insolvent.
Insurance pays for debris removal and reconstruction of destroyed buildings plus replacement of their contents. Very importantly, it continues employee salaries even though their business is totally shutdown! It pays business owners for net profits that otherwise would have been earned as well as fixed expenses that continue even though shutdown.
For your home, not only does insurance pay for reconstruction, it also pays extra expenses you and your family incur to live elsewhere until your home is rebuilt, e.g., hotel bills, meals out, etc.
These funds come totally from the private sector. No taxpayer dollars, no governmental assistance. Their single source is private-sector insurance we each purchase for our homes and businesses.
In 1926, my father, Lindsay Pryor, opened an insurance agency in the back of his brother’s dentist’s office on the second floor of the Arlington Building overlooking 19th Street and Chester Avenue. He wrote lots of fire insurance. Historically, fire was the only risk covered, hence its name. Seven other risks including riot and civil commotion – plus optional vandalism and malicious mischief – were added much later as “Extended Coverage.”
Today, property insurance is designed even better. Instead of listing each specific risk included for coverage with the burden of proof imposed on the property owner, a far superior system is used that clearly favors the property owner.
Property insurance now covers any risk of damage to — or loss of — real and personal property unless the risk in question is expressly excluded in the policy. Moreover, the burden of proof shifts to the insurance carrier! Unless the insurer can prove your loss was proximately caused by an expressly excluded risk, your loss will be covered, no matter how unique it may be.
Coverage for buildings, inventory, equipment, fine art, cash and most other forms of property can expect to be provided by private insurance companies, funded by premiums paid by policyholders, not by the government with taxpayer dollars.
The same is true for insurance on cars, trucks and mobile equipment. Videos on TV of burning buildings frequently show nearby vehicles demolished by flames.
What also gets little or no media coverage is that most insurers make advance payments to property owners throughout the reconstruction process — as opposed to waiting until property is fully restored and operations fully resumed. Some carriers even provide automatic increases of policy limits in the event of a major loss to your home that otherwise exceeds your policy’s specified limit.
The only “fly in the ointment” is how these highly destructive actions by Antifa and other anarchists are interpreted. Our federal government recently invoked the Insurrection Act of 1807. Along with war, most policies exclude losses caused by “insurrection.”
So, can this exclusion apply today?
Most experts say “no.” Recent investigations determined that outbreaks to be organized and funded but by multiple sources, not any single entity. Moreover, the insurrection exclusion does not appear to have been triggered by the president’s invoking the Insurrection Act.
Additionally, should the media begin to refer to these riots as an insurrection, that would not meet the test.
So, coverage should continue to provide essential funding to business owners and families to assure their economic viability and that of our local, regional and national economies.
Nevertheless, be sure to check with your broker to be certain your coverage meets your changing needs.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, AAI, AIS, is a risk management consultant for CSUB’s Small Business Development Center and author of “Quality Risk Management Fieldbook” published by International Risk Management Institute in Dallas.