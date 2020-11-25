In light of the recent changes from Gov. Gavin Newsom, bringing 94 percent of Californians into the purple tier of severity of the pandemic with the associated restrictions, a close look at this solution is warranted.
It appears that the cure may be worse than the problem. The consequences of lockdown, limited access to friends and relatives, lack of in-person classroom experience for students and the many other restrictions are producing more harm than COVID-19 itself.
In fact, the United Nations has estimated that 130 million additional people in the world will starve to death this year as a result of the economic damage coming from the lockdowns. Many other “not anticipated” consequences are beginning to show: an increasing number of mental illnesses, delayed preventive health care and a plethora of other negative manifestations.
Our state governor is totally ignoring science and acting on ill-obtained advice that he himself does not follow (check the French Laundry incident). Our state legislators are also ignoring the governor’s rules by attending a “conference” in Maui, Hawaii. This blatant hypocrisy is insulting to every resident of California.
To have a better approach to the solution, I would like to point everybody to the Great Barrington Declaration (www.gbdeclaration.org) for some good scientifically based advice. The following quotation from the website summarizes the best approach for dealing with the pandemic:
“The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.
“Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19. By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent PCR testing of other staff and all visitors. Staff rotation should be minimized. Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home. When possible, they should meet family members outside rather than inside. A comprehensive and detailed list of measures, including approaches to multi-generational households, can be implemented, and is well within the scope and capability of public health professionals.
“Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.”
Let’s follow science and common sense and stop using the hammer of lockdowns on all of us.
Lucas Dobrzanski is a retired chemical engineer and a resident of Bakersfield since 1974. He was active locally in the petroleum refining and the chemical business since that time. He is the president of the Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation, a local nonprofit organization.