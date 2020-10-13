For more than 60 years now, I’ve devoted my life to fighting for the rights and dignity of hard-working people. We’ve fought against efforts to cheat them out of their wages, to endanger them with unsafe working conditions and to generally treat them as invisible.
After all this time, I know injustice when I see it.
Today, when I look at Proposition 22, I see injustice. I see an effort by a single industry to permanently create an entirely new category of second-class workers – workers who would be forever deprived of the rights and benefits that we’ve fought so hard to attain for all other workers here in the Valley and across California.
Proposition 22 is written and funded by – to the tune of an outrageous, record-breaking $185 million – Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and other companies that make all their income off the labor of poorly paid drivers who deliver passengers and goods.
Proposition 22 would create an exemption for these workers – and only these workers – from all the fundamental workplace protections. They would not be entitled to overtime, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance, sick pay or even a minimum wage.
I am shaken by the arrogance of this special interest.
I grew up in the San Joaquin Valley, and much of my life’s work has been devoted to helping poor working immigrants become aware of laws that can protect them and benefits to which they are entitled. Now, along comes Proposition 22 – which is designed to eliminate the laws that protect workers and strip them of the benefits to which they would otherwise be entitled.
It should come as no surprise who these drivers are. Independent studies have shown that they are overwhelmingly workers of color and that more than half are immigrants.
It is apparent from their advertising campaign that these so-called “gig” companies are very concerned that voters will recognize that their model of misclassifying drivers as “independent contractors” is a means to exploit workers. That is why they assert in their ads that Proposition 22 will somehow benefit poor communities.
There is no truth to that. No one ever benefits from second-class status, and Proposition 22 is designed to lock in second-class status for these workers.
Does anyone really believe that the Bay Area venture capitalists who control these companies would shell out $185 million on a special-interest political campaign if their objective was to actually help workers?
Of course not. Their objective is to legalize a business model that California courts have consistently found to be illegal – one that exploits workers by depriving them of their basic rights and benefits.
Because they realize their business model is not acceptable, these companies threw in some window dressing to make it appear that drivers would reap some benefits from Proposition 22. But those provisions are exactly that: window dressing, without substance.
For instance, they promise that under Proposition 22 drivers would be paid at least a little more than the minimum wage. In fact, they would continue to pay drivers zero for time spent between calls, or disinfecting their cars for the next passenger, or driving back from a remote destination. The net result would still be a sub-minimum wage.
They also claim that drivers would be compensated if they are injured on the job or become disabled because of their injuries. In fact, what Proposition 22 proposes is a system that, unlike the worker’s compensation that all other workers receive, would limit those benefits.
I have learned from a lifetime of advocacy that positive change comes only when people come together to demand justice. In this election, Californians need to come together, demand justice and say No to Proposition 22.
Dolores Huerta is an American labor leader and civil rights activist who, with Cesar Chavez, is a co- founder of the National Farmworkers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers. Huerta is a 2012 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.