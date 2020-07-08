Earlier this month I had a chance to sit down with a local nonprofit to discuss research for school districts. Ideas were exchanged, powerful themes emerged, and handshakes and high-fives went around as we wrapped up what I would call a successful meeting.
Toward the end of our session, a gentleman entered the room, and the director of the nonprofit introduced me to him. He sat for a few moments, shared a bit of his story and suddenly paused in the middle of his narrative to say the following to me:
“I don’t know what it is, but I’ve got to say you’re really giving me your full attention. I mean, you’re actually here listening to me, body language and all. I guess I don’t experience this enough.”
The entire room stood still after the gentleman said this. It was a pretty intimate moment for everyone to hear such a meaningful statement. At least, that’s how it was for me.
Before I responded, someone else who knows a bit of my background said, “I’d hope so, that’s Jake’s job. He’s a mental health therapist.” We all laughed.
Even though some time has passed since that day, that particular part of the conversation stuck with me still. This person was bold and brave enough to stop himself in the middle of his own story to share his appreciation for something I think I used to take for granted. Simply being present as a listener.
Much of my clinical training does seem to overlap into my life outside of therapy, but I have a strong feeling that it didn’t used to be this way. I mean, life before becoming a mental health professional. Life before learning that there’s something deeply innate about communication between two people.
If I want to be honest with myself about dialogue, I think part of me was too focused on my own responses, or other things roaming in my mind, that I had forgotten about who was literally standing in front of me. And, the other part of me was learning how to truly be there for someone else, even if that meant turning off my brain’s response system for just a moment in time.
I’m glad the person I met had that experience because I had no idea that I was giving him something he was apparently missing from others, perhaps. Just having a person’s full attention meant a lot for this individual. And chances are, there are billions of others who feel similarly. At least, that’s what I see every day with my clients, and my friends.
Heck, I remember one of my first moments experiencing what it was like to have someone’s complete attention. And not the kind of attention such as agreeing or disagreeing with what I’m saying. I’m talking about listening and following up with clarifying questions so they can better understand me. To better understand my life. To attempt to see my everyday experience from my vision, in my own words. That memory made me feel like what I had to say was somewhat meaningful, and purposeful, to someone else outside of myself.
And though it’s tough to say, but it’s pretty disheartening to know that he, and many others, didn’t need much but for someone to give them the time of day to hear what they had to say. I can attest to how good of a feeling it is to speak and be heard, and to be understood in a way that validates what I’m attempting to share — it feels like hope.
Sure, I experience this nearly every moment in my work, but I think this particular conversation was a good, meaningful and vicarious moment for me to examine my day-to-day interactions with others. I think it was a gentle reminder to slow down, and listen with intention, and to take in what someone is attempting to share with me. I also hope someone out there will continue to give me that opportunity as well.
I wanted to share this because it was meaningful for this individual, and for myself. My hope is that it means something to you too.
Jacob Kountz is an associate marriage and family therapist in Bakersfield. The opinions expressed are his own.