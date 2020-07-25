Have you looked at a Facebook friend’s post (or choose your favorite social media site) and wondered, “Are they nuts? How can they possibly think that?” Recently, this has increased substantially for me because of the worsening pandemic during an election year and it’s only going to get worse as we head into November.
How can someone looking at the same things I am come to such very different conclusions? Well, with today’s polarized and splintered information and political landscape, they are probably not looking at the same things I am. Also, humans pay attention to those things that fit the story or fictional reality they believe in.
Several decades ago the nation had just a few news sources to choose from, so, by and large, people in the U.S. shared a common source of information: a few over-the-air television channels, the local newspaper, national newspapers in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles, and maybe the radio. For the most part, the news sources would endeavor to follow journalistic principles developed to ensure the facts reported were correct. Of course, editors then as today, still determine what news stories are investigated and broadcasted or published but my point is that for better or worse, the nation shared the same set of “facts.”
The news and entertainment sources we consume strongly affect, even dare I say determine, the reality we recognize and what we recognize becomes what we experience.
The internet, social media, talk radio and cable TV disrupted all that and splintered the news and entertainment sources into thousands of pieces. There are literally hundreds (thousands?) of TV channels or networks. Many local newspapers have closed down. Websites run by people who do not have any journalism training have replaced them. Talk radio is commentary but most people confuse it with news reporting.
Instead of creating a more connected world, social media has enabled us to gerrymander our social interactions so effectively that unfamiliar experiences and ideas that would challenge our beliefs or intuitions are excluded from our lives. The different sides of an issue rightly claim that people on the other side are living in an echo chamber, acting like “sheep,” but they don’t acknowledge that they themselves behave in the same way. With all the choices we have now, we can construct whatever reality that suits our tastes and technology has enabled us to build electronic communities of individuals from anywhere on the planet and exclude all others.
The key to success of our species is the ability to cooperate in large numbers of thousands to billions of individuals. As noted in Yuval Noah Harari’s “Sapiens,” this large-scale cooperation happens exclusively among human beings because we have the cognitive ability to believe in the same things, to be rooted in common myths or stories or fictional realities that exist only in people’s collective imagination. Such myths or fictional realities include religious myths, national stories such as the equal opportunity and the rule of law in the U.S., judicial systems rooted in legal myths, and economic myths like money. “Yet none of these things exists outside the stories that people invent and tell one another.” He notes that if one can convince millions of people to believe in a particular story, “it enables millions of strangers to cooperate and work towards common goals.” Like John F. Kennedy tapped into the national story of freedom, self-determination and exploration to rally the nation behind putting people on the moon, a national leader can mobilize the nation to restructure our systems for true equality of opportunity.
How people respond to the same set of objective data of physical reality depends on the story told by the group they identify with. Sociology research has shown that presenting a bunch of science arguments or data won’t convince one holding a contrary view, but if you start with something in common with the person you disagree with and take the time to build a relationship of trust, they’ll be more receptive to consider your argument and even change their mind. That Facebook friend may give up their nutty ideas or maybe you’ll realize that you were the one who was nuts.
Nick Strobel has been a professor at Bakersfield College for 24 years and writes the semi-monthly astronomy column for the Californian.