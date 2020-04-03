I am a UCLA trained physician, specialized and board certified in psychiatry, who has focused on treating the university student population during more than 20 years of practice.
I was the psychiatrist at a university in southern Mississippi when Hurricane Katrina devastated the area, and saw firsthand the negative effect on students, which lasted several years.
As our students today are now also faced with an unprecedented disaster in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to share my thoughts and concerns about the well-being of these students.
The university student population is unique, as it is typically at the stage of life when children are separating from their families and entering young adulthood. They are intelligent, hardworking, willing to make sacrifices to earn their degree and have often excelled in their childhood.
It is perhaps these very qualities that cause them to often be overlooked or under-supported during a social disaster.
However, I think it's important to remember that typical university students often have self-doubt, are harshly critical of themselves and are emotionally younger than they appear.
As students leave their family homes, they not only have to learn to meet new academic demands, but also have to learn basic skills such as budgeting finances, managing their time and schedules, eating well, keeping themselves safe and navigating social situations.
Unique to Kern County is that many students’ parents did not have the opportunity to experience higher education. These students are often faced with the expectation that they will continue to contribute both financially and practically to the family, and academic stressors are little understood.
No matter what challenges a student faces, it is not uncommon for them to experience periods of depression and anxiety at some phase of their university life. With good support, most will ultimately adjust to their new roles and lives, and go on to become happy and successful members of society.
However, when this vital stage of their lives is disrupted by a disaster, I have seen a tendency for students to regress to a younger emotional age, to lose sight of their new-found values, become fearful for their own futures and abilities and to "give up" their previous goals in life.
Although there may be comfort in returning home, many students will benefit from specific support that helps them maintain and return to their task of becoming adults once the social crisis is over.
These are some "simple" ways that parents and families can help keep their students on track:
- Welcome them home
- Expect them to feel some sadness and anxiety
- Ask them what they need from the family to support them while home
- Treat them as young adults, rather than as young children
- Respect their need for personal space and time
- Respect their need to communicate and maintain contact with their friends and colleagues
- Resist the urge to scold them if they don’t meet your expectations
- Include them in family activities, but let them choose which they want to join
- Tell them you love them and are proud of them
- Enjoy this extra time together
Wishing you all good health and peace, now and in the fruitful years to come.
Jacqueline Wiebe is a physician who graduated from the University of California Los Angeles