A couple months ago, my 4-year-old daughter started coughing and wheezing during the night. These weren’t the coughs of a small kid getting over a cold or the flu, but rather full on bronchial attacks that would slightly choke her of air and last for minutes sometimes.
My wife and I took her to the doctor. At first, he couldn’t find anything wrong. But it kept happening. We kept panicking. And finally, after multiple visits, the doctor finally gave a diagnosis: like one in six Central Valley children, my daughter is asthmatic. It’s a pricey diagnosis for a Central Valley family. Not only did we pay more than $500 for an air filter so she could breathe easier at night, we take frequent trips outside of the Central Valley so she can clear her lungs and breathe clean air.
I have a job where I work with people throughout the Central Valley and state. When I told one person from Los Angeles about my daughter’s asthma, she asked why my wife and I didn’t move from the Central Valley. Both of us are educated and could have the possibility to look for careers outside the Central Valley, but we don’t leave, we lead. We are both children of farm workers who once worked the fields around town. My education is the result of community investment here in Kern County. My passion is to make this community — our community — a better place to live. And my fear is that a new proposal from the federal Bureau of Land Management will hurt those efforts and make the air and water quality here in the Central Valley worse.
We already know that the air quality in the Central Valley is abysmal. We know that the air quality problems come from the fine particulate matter emitted from semi–trucks, fugitive emissions gas leaks and fossil fuel processing plants. Our air quality consistently ranks as the worst in the country. We also know a large volume of produced and contaminated water from oil drilling is believed to be linked to serious health problems and birth defects in Kern County. Yet, the Trump administration is pushing to allow fracking and drilling in our community.
I say if it’s too much for where President Trump vacations, it’s too much for us where we live.
Visitors to the winter White House in Mar-a-Lago will never see oil platforms or semi-trucks carrying tanks of oil and gas. That’s because Florida Republican lawmakers objected to new offshore drilling as an environmental and economic hazard. I agree with those Republicans.
At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a public hearing in downtown Bakersfield at the Kern County Administrative offices on this proposal. This proposal is being fast tracked. This means we are on the fast track to worse air quality through increased traffic and fossil fuel processing in our neighborhoods. We are on the fast track to worse water quality. In fact, based on the maps I’ve seen, energy companies would be allowed to frack on the environmentally sensitive water recharge zone for our community.
So, to answer my friend from Los Angeles who asked why I don’t move, let me be clear: I am going to stay and fight for a better Bakersfield. I owe it to this community which has given me so much. And I’m going to ask them to at least understand my fight. Maybe you support fracking and oil drilling. Maybe you support the president overall. I respect those stances and understand that for a community to thrive you have to have many different viewpoints. But a community also has to be able to breathe. A community also has to be able to drink clean water. And a community also has to make informed decisions about its future.
And that’s why, at the very least, I hope the community will ask this administration this one question: “Why is this proposal good enough for our neighborhoods in Bakersfield when it’s not good enough for Boca Raton or Broward County or the rest of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors?”
Gustavo Aguirre Jr. is the Kern County Coordinator for the Central California Environmental Justice Network. He can be reached at gustavo.aguirrejr@ccejn.org.