The “Broken Windows” theory in policing posits that when broken windows go unrepaired, that building and its surrounding area announces that no one cares. They become blighted magnets for the homeless seeking shelter and criminals seeking victims or customers. A steady downward spiral of increasing blight and crime ensues that is virtually impossible to stop.
That theory has not been applied to schools, but there may very well be some parallels. When schools start visibly deteriorating with paint peeling, metal rusting, drinking fountains discoloring and failing, plumbing failing, concrete cracking and crumbling, stucco falling off in patches, roofs leaking, HVAC systems failing and more, it announces that no one cares — so why should its burnt out road-weary teachers and bummed out gang-wary students.
Take a tour of our city schools and you’re in for a rude awakening. Some are brand new; some are derelict old structures, forlorn and unfit for occupancy. With the full gamut in between. Anyone want to guess where the newer schools are? If you guessed the newer districts in the northwest and southwest, you would be correct. But is that the way to run our school system? Shouldn’t our schools be one place to which our young ones are eager to go?
Each school district is funded by a mix of city, county, state and federal money in varying proportions. Areas where new homes are going up are flush with new local Mello-Roos tax money collected at close of escrows and with local real estate tax and school bond money based upon home sale prices that are multiples more than homes in lower priced areas. These higher-priced districts collect way more money for schools and can afford the best design and construction, the best equipment, the newest and best supplies and the happiest, most satisfied staff, teachers and students. Other older areas not so much. And that “not so much” makes a whale of a difference in faculty, staff and student morale and in student achievement.
So why are we still funding our school districts the old way? Wouldn’t it be better and far more fair to combine all school-earmarked money in a single pot then spread it out as needed to achieve unqualified parity across all of our districts, allocating our deteriorating districts extra money for rehabbing — or even rebuilding — schools no longer habitable? All of our schools should demonstrate equality of footing with all others which would apply to design and construction, equipment, upkeep and maintenance, supplies, learning materials, special education, school counselor support staff and staff and faculty fully equal in all respects including their academic credentials, performance evals, age, salaries, experience, stage of career and so forth.
We might also want to assign master teachers to our more historically depressed and distressed schools with special incentive retirement-qualified salary enhancements. Rotate the best and the brightest teachers and administrators through such schools for a demonstration of what their students can achieve when fed an enriched diet of educational material. I cannot think of any ethical rationale whereby we wouldn’t want to give all our kids — yes, every single one — a fair start and level playing field.
It’s all very doable; what might hold us back? Might it be that we believe it’s my Mello-Roos, my real estate tax and school bond money and I want it spent here where my children and I live and go to school? All the while we (perhaps hypocritically?) lecture our kids that they should care about others less fortunate. Can we get ourselves to the ethical level where we understand that we are all each other’s keepers? Until we do, broken windows and broken schools will continue to stare banefully and judgmentally at us.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist, author of “Dangerous Marriage,” “Raising Safety-Smart Kids” and “Parenting the Prodigal” and is an associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.