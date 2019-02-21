A recent article (“Arvin, Taft, Cal City make 50-worst places to live list,” Feb. 8) listed Taft as the 42nd worst city to live in out of 50. I would not venture to say it is one of the worst places to live by far, but I feel it’s struggling to stay afloat economically coupled with a lack of accountability from our city government.
The only comment from our current mayor, David Noerr, about the article was, “I am a world traveler, literally, and I’m happy to come back to the people that make up the city of Taft.”
Taft is a fine community where I was born and have lived my 74 years. I attended all local schools and worked half of my 32 years with the county in Taft. I have seen our city grow over the years. Recently, it’s taken a downward spiral due to the economy, businesses closing, higher local prices, lack of affordable housing and homelessness, to name a few.
Our economy has gone down primarily due to a slowdown in oil production, lower prices of oil, a lack of any new industries coming to the area and the closing of the Kmart store. There has been a push to shop in Taft, but until recently our gasoline prices were much higher than other cities in the county, and there are limited places to shop for basic clothing and other needs for the average income family.
A new Dollar General store was planned to be built on city property, but the soil was contaminated, possibly from an old oil company facility. The soil was dug up for removal by the city and piled nearby several months ago, leaving a very large open hole. This area has become a playground for children to play on the huge piles of dirt and in the deep hole. With our recent rain showers, the contaminated soil could wash back into the ground or create a hazard if it fills with water. This could create additional costly work for the city and delay construction of the new business.
The city has kept the public in the dark with the progress of this new business coming to Taft and what is going to happen to this ugly eyesore along a busy street.
We have a city manager form of government that answers to the city council. It seems to usually be the good ol’ boy type of city government. The city manager seems to have control of spending our tax dollars, when really our city council should have final say on how our tax dollars should be spent with citizen input. I heard many promises made during this past council election by the candidates, but little progress has been made that we are aware of.
One example this past year: Taft City Manager Craig Jones hired a consulting firm, with council approval, for about $135,000 to find a tenant for the vacant Kmart building or any other vacant businesses, according to his justification. To date the buildings all remain vacant, and there has been little update given to the public on the progress of the firm’s findings.
Aside from attending a city council meeting, there has been little reporting of actions taken by the city council or information released to the public on what actions or follow-ups the city has taken on major projects relative to how our tax dollars are being spent, showing a lack of accountability or direction for future development in our city.
There is no affordable housing available for lower-income families, excluding older and often substandard rental properties that may become refuge for our homeless people looking for a place to stay and all to often build a warm fire that may result in the home being damaged or destroyed.
As for the homeless problem, the city set up an ad hoc committee made up of only city staff, despite the efforts of local churches and civic groups that have been providing food, clothing and other services, but none were invited to serve on the committee. It seems little progress has been made with the homeless problem, as I see the same homeless people panhandling outside local businesses and near areas where children congregate. Little, if any, information on the committee’s progress or requests from local citizens who may provide input into the program have been made public.
There appears to be an overall lack of accountability and disseminating information to the public. The city council and the office of the city manager need to stop keeping the people who put them in office in the dark and welcome dialogue, which may bring greater involvement from the public. This is our city, and the city council and city manager work for us.
James McCall retired from Kern County Animal Control after 32 years. He can be reached at jmccall1@bak.rr.com.