Homeless is defined as "having no home or haven." But for such a simple definition, homelessness has been a big issue in Taft for years.
The police department and city maintenance crews would clear out an encampment and trees and shrubs from the area, forcing the homeless only to relocate to a different area, sometimes an abandoned building. Just moving them from one location to another has not been the solution, and with more and more homeless people on the street, a workable program needs to be in place.
Local churches and concerned citizens began a grassroots effort to help with this problem by providing food, clothing and support for the homeless, but cleanliness and housing has been a big issue with no solution in sight. They have been run out of our public parks while using the restrooms, fearing they might be setting up camp. Where would they go to just cleanup?
The city of Taft formed an ad hoc committee this year made up of city staff. No one from the outside — clergy, citizens or volunteers who help feed, clothe and provide support — were invited to serve on the committee. What a better group of people than those who interact with the homeless on a daily basis to serve on an ad hoc committee to understand their needs and the very reasons they are out on our streets in the first place.
There is such a program, Shar-On Corporation's sandwich social operated out of St Andrew's Episcopal Church, located at 703 5th Ave., that serves 30 to 60 people a day with a free healthy meals, clothing and support for the homeless, less fortunate or anyone wanting a hot meal and opportunity to interact with these fine folks.
My life partner, Preston, who worked with the homeless in the Bay Area, was invited to have dinner with these folks. This gave us an opportunity to interact and look behind the scenes of a homeless program. I have attended many dinners in my life, but this one was a true eye opener. We had been told the homeless often need socks or blankets, so we gave out both men and women's socks during dinner.
We met with Shari, who manages Shar-On Corporation's program and was homeless while living in Beverly Hills. She lived a rich life as her husband played in bands like Fleetwood Mac. Her husband died suddenly of a heart attack and later found herself and her special needs son out on the street. She was able to turn her life around and find the help she needed for her son. Shari started to help the homeless programs while running a small business in Taft. She now devotes full time to this program.
Most who come to Shar-On are homeless, but others may be from low-income families or just need an extra meal at the end of the month while waiting for their public assistance. Everyone is welcomed to eat just like we were. Following the November election, two new Taft city council members were elected and they have been invited to dinner but have yet to come.
That night we were served spaghetti, garlic bread and chocolate cake, and each night there is a different meal. The Gleaners provide meals for the group on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is an all-volunteer staff, and many homeless help with the cleanup after each meal and help around the church grounds and outside along the street and alley.
This is a partial break down of attendance for a six-day period. Eighty four un-duplicated people were served meals. Fifty seven homeless and 27 non-homeless. Of that 56 were male and 28 female.
The program is self-governing and the homeless set their own rules. They have what they call SAD rules — no smoking, alcohol or drugs allowed and no discussions about politics or religion as it causes arguments. If you violate a rule more than once, you may be asked to leave. There are seldom any trouble makers, as most who are or can't follow the rules don't come at all. If a rule is violated, the group openly discusses the issue and works on a solution to solve it.
For example, we saw a person with a marijuana joint in the quad area. We spoke to Shari who called everyone in to discuss the rule violation. It was an open discussion, and we as guests were invited to speak as well. These folks take a rule violation seriously, and it was resolved with a stern warning and an apology from the violator. Our own government could learn from this type of a program.
The program includes weekly trainings that may include food handling, safety and preparation, basic banking put on by a local bank and workshops on compassion or helping others. The program is hoping to become a part of Solutions for Change (solutionsforchange.org), a program that has helped 900 families with 1,300 children get back to a normal lifestyle.
These are a few of the homeless people we met:
Tim, his wife and 18-year-old son have been homeless for about a year. After he was laid off from his job and unemployment ran out, his wife had medical issues, he lost his apartment and he found himself homeless. His son will need heart valve surgery and is waiting approval from UCLA. They stay with friends when they can or sometimes stay in a tent but fear law enforcement may move them out. They usually only eat one meal a day and that is at the church. They have made many friends in the homeless community and find strength and respect.
Tina, along with her boyfriend, stay in a friend's garage at night but have to leave during the day. She works in the church kitchen and dining area and helps prepare the meals and does the cleanup after each meal. They always look over their shoulder if they're going to a city park to use the restrooms.
Justin has been homeless for about three years. He worked in the oilfields but things slowed down and he lost his job. He has been unable to return to work for personal reasons. Last year, he was beaten by a couple of guys for being homeless and the clothes he was wearing.
Jeremiah became homeless in part to alcoholism. He is now enrolled in Alcoholics Anonymous and has been sober for 122 days. He has also been taking part in the Shar-On program.
The stories are endless, and this type of program could help us truly make a difference for these folks.
Members of the ad hoc committee are invited to attend. Your support will help this program grow and it could possibly expand to other cities.
James McCall retired from Kern County Animal Control after 32 years. He can be reached at jmccall1@bak.rr.com.