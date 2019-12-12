The progressive movement was born in the late-1800s and flourished until the Great Depression era. It was originally a middle-class and religious movement. The movement was in response to the industrialization of the United States. Corporations and government were in a corrupt relationship. Child labor was rampant. Twelve hour days were the norm for very low pay. The wealth was in the hands of a tiny elite. Workers and small farmers were in dire straits.
The following are two quotes from an article in the Encyclopedia Britannica by Sidney M. Milkis, contributor to the Sage Encyclopedia of Political Theory. He contributed an article on progressivism to SAGE Publications’ Encyclopedia of Governance in 2007 and a version of this article was used for his Britannica entry on this topic.
"... the progressives sought to come to terms with the extreme concentration of wealth among a tiny elite and the enormous economic and political power of the giant trusts, which they saw as uncontrolled and irresponsible. Those industrial combinations created the perception that opportunities were not equally available in the United States and that growing corporate power threatened the freedom of individuals to earn a living. Reformers excoriated the economic conditions of the 1890s — dubbed the 'Gilded Age' — as excessively opulent for the elite and holding little promise for industrial workers and small farmers. Moreover, many believed that the great business interests, represented by newly formed associations such as the National Civic Federation, had captured and corrupted the men and methods of government for their own profit. Party leaders—both Democrats and Republicans — were seen as irresponsible 'bosses' who did the bidding of special interests ..."
"... In their efforts to grapple with the challenges of industrialization, progressives championed three principal causes. First, they promoted a new governing philosophy that placed less emphasis on rights, especially when invoked in defense of big business, and stressed collective responsibilities and duties. Second, in keeping with these new principles, progressives called for the reconstruction of American politics, hitherto dominated by localized parties, so that a more direct link was formed between government officials and public opinion. Finally, reformers demanded a revamping of governing institutions, so that the power of state legislatures and Congress would be subordinated to an independent executive power — city managers, governors, and a modern presidency — that could truly represent the national interest and tackle the new tasks of government required by changing social and economic conditions ..."
It seems that the majority of the American people have accepted today's results of the legacy of the progressive movement. We don't need to return to the past where corporations owned the government and ran roughshod over the American middle- and lower-classes.
Jim Hansen's Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Selling the progressive utopia," Dec. 9) was well-written and contained real historical facts. However, the twisted application of extremely conservative views rendered his article impractical to be relevant in modern society.
His reference to Georg Hegel's political philosophy and implying that his philosophy is irrelevant because he lived in Germany is a false premise. Hegel wanted the ending of authoritarian rule and the beginnings of democracy. Unfortunately, he did not embrace universal suffrage. He did not think that the average person was well educated enough to understand government. Suffice it to say, Teddy Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson moved this country forward from very dark times in our history.
Readers should read the entire article in Encyclopedia Britannica to understand why progressivism was popular at that time in history.
I agree with Hansen's final paragraph, though. Additionally, it will require concerted efforts on both sides of our belief systems to unite us again.
In closing I leave you with the following quote from Benazir Bhutto: "A people inspired by democracy, human rights and economic opportunity will turn their back decisively against extremism."
Denoal Sloan retired from law enforcement and insurance claims investigations.