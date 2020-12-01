In a recent opinion piece ("Letter to the Editor: The true haters," Nov. 27), the writer states, “If you read the history books it was the Southern Democrats who split from the nation…” and “…it was the Democrats who stood on the school steps barring Black students…”
Technically, this is true, however it’s far more complicated than that. One needs to check their political history as well.
There’s an often-overlooked phenomenon known as “political realignment.” It’s what happens when “…a set of sharp changes in party ideology, leaders, regional and demographic bases, and the structure or rules of the political system.” In other words, the political parties as we know them have changed their political alignment and ideology over time to better suit their demographic bases.
We have to look at the political ideology, and not the political party, to really understand who or what was behind these actions.
The Democratic Party is the nation’s oldest existing political party and it has realigned and changed its basic ideology over the years. It all started with George Washington’s Federalists who wanted a large government and a national bank. In 1792, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison preferred a limited government and formed the Democratic-Republican Party in opposition to the Federalists’ ideology. In 1824, there was a division in the Democratic-Republican party over the election of John Quincy Adams over Andrew Jackson, and in 1828 the Democratic Party was born.
The 1860s saw the birth of the Republican Party, with the election of Abraham Lincoln as the first Republican president. The Republican Party gained control the northern states, expanding the power of the federal government, helping fund a transcontinental railroad, state universities and homesteaders as they settled the west. The conservative Democratic Party in the south strongly opposed this expansion of government and its funding of these public projects.
At the end of the Civil War, the Republican Party expanded its federal power across the north and south, something the Southern Democrats chafed at.
In 1936, Democrat Franklin Roosevelt won his second term with his New Deal, a series of major federal programs aimed at ending the Great Depression: public work projects, social security, financial reforms and others. President Roosevelt effectively changed the Democratic Party from one of small government to a party of big government, forcing the Republicans to a party of smaller government.
Yet, up until the post-World War II period, the South still held on to the Democrat name. It was so ingrained in its collective that Southern politicians had a hard time getting elected unless they were “Democrats.” That is, until Harry S. Truman, a Southern Democrat, introduced a pro-Civil Rights platform at the Democratic Convention in 1948. A faction of the South walked out, these defectors called themselves the “Dixiecrats,” and signaled the first crack in the Southern Democrat ideology.
Most Dixiecrats returned to the Southern Democrats. However, many Black voters began voting for the more liberal Democratic Party during the Great Depression, and the dawn of the Civil Rights movement saw greater numbers of Black voters moving over to the Democratic Party.
It’s true that a Republican president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, signed Civil Rights legislation and sent troops to a school in Little Rock to force integration. Nonetheless, it was a Democrat from Texas, President Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. After signing the bill, it was reported that Johnson told his aide, Bill Moyers, “I think we just delivered the south to the Republican Party for a long time to come.”
During the late 1960s and 1970s, the white Southern Democrats slowly began voting Republican. Richard Nixon, a Republican, used a “Southern Strategy” that appealed to the racism of the Southern white voters. By the time Ronald Reagan became president in 1980, the white, conservative southerner was firmly Republican.
From the 1860s to the 1960s, the parties as we know them have switched ideologies, the once Southern Democratic conservative became the conservative Republican Party. And the Republican Party of civil-rights became the more liberal Democratic Party.
If you’re still confused as to where the parties align their ideologies, ask yourself which party is currently defending its right to fly the Confederate Flag?
Ed French is a hobbyist, gamer, stage tech and sometimes actor.