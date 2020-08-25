As we’ve adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has increased in the United States. “Food insecurity for U.S. households last week reached its highest reported level since the Census Bureau started tracking the data in May, with almost 30 million Americans reporting that they’d not had enough to eat at some point in the seven days through July 21,” according to Bloomberg.
Many have watched the television news coverage of desperate people waiting in long food lines all day for a few boxes of food. However, the story that is rarely shown is of the multitudes of families and individuals residing in the most critical leg of the supply chain — “Last Mile of Need.”
The “Last Mile of Need” defined
This metaphorical region defines a subgroup of people with food needs that are often unmet for a variety of reasons. The federal government and most nonprofits admit there are significant gaps of unmet need mostly due to limited program capacity. Though government assistance programs and food bank “truck to trunk” events play a vital role, simply put, there is no “Plan B” to serve those living in the gap.
A new approach: The CityServe distribution model
Understanding this challenge, CityServe and its partners came together to meet this need on a national scale. A HUB/POD distribution model has proven most effective in serving families in the “Last Mile of Need.”
The CityServe distribution model is based on a HUB and POD supply chain:
- A CityServe HUB is a church with the capacity and space to be a distribution center of household goods, furniture, and food to local churches, also known as PODs (point of distribution), in its geographical region.
- A POD is a local church in agreement with and trained by CityServe to receive resources from its assigned HUB and meet the needs of its neighborhood with compassionate giving and relationship building.
- In many instances, we’re developing franchised affiliates across different geographical regions who operate in conjunction with the HUB & POD distribution model to eradicate the “Last Mile of Need.”
The role of the local church
Local churches have a unique ability to fill the gaps because they are in close relationship with their neighbors and most aware of the needs and specific circumstances in their community. They look out for the unseen, forgotten, and left behind. To this end, CityServe is focused on delivering to the “Last Mile of Need” by empowering and equipping the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building.
USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program
CityServe is currently supporting the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Farmers to Families Food Box Program through the CityServe Hubs & PODS distribution model. On April 17, the USDA announced the program as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program developed to help farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.
Faith-based community
CityServe is facilitating the faith-based community in support of Farmers to Families which also includes World Vision, Convoy of Hope, Citygate Network, The Dream Center Network, Teen Challenge, Mercy Chefs, God’s Pit Crew, Victory Churches, and other faith-based organizations. This collaborative community has distributed over 3.5 million Farmers to Families food boxes to hungry families living in the “Last Mile of Need.”
Dave Donaldson and Pastor Wendell Vinson are co-founders of CityServe.