Our good friend, John Pryor, always approaches each challenge with a risk management consideration for any problem (“COMMUNITY VOICES: We must prevent coronavirus’ growth calmly,” March 30). Even a poor manager will look at any given problem, consider severity and respond with actions appropriate for the situation.
A family, for example, worried about a burglary to the home, may consider never leaving that home. They will never have a burglary. Of course, the chances for a home invasion increase. The family will also need to consider where money will come from to purchase food and toilet paper. How will they obtain those necessities? Trips to Disneyland will become only a dream. But a burglary won’t happen. While that choice may be an immediate reaction, long-term, the decision needs to be modified.
That same family may decide to begin locking doors and windows, hire a security guard or ask neighbors to keep a lookout. While insurance will not reduce the exposure to a burglary, it helps to mitigate the financial loss after the crime occurs. There are, of course, a number of other options that the family can, and does, consider. Simply removing that family from participating in society is not the best choice.
Governmental decisions, related to COVID-19, have been almost a knee-jerk reaction. This is not intended to be critical of the state or federal government decisions. Politicians were faced with an emergency of historic proportions. They had to consider protecting society, and their chances for reelection. Something had to be done. But should some of those decisions now be reconsidered?
Shutting down the most powerful economic engine in the world, the United States, has wiped out all of the financial gains in the market in the past three years. The effects to this economy may be felt for years to come. The $15 haircut that did not happen will never happen. That income has been lost forever. The productive day of one individual, who has been sent home, is productivity that can never be regained. And each day that person is not working simply makes the economic consequences worse.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package is a loan to the country. It will never be repaid. Consider the impact of nearly 14 million people drawing unemployment benefits. How do states recover from that financial drain? Businesses that pay $50,000 each month in rent cannot meet their obligation when closed. Perhaps they never will. The landlord who relies on that rent to pay their expenses may not be able to absorb the loss. The U.S. economy is very complex. Everything and everyone are interconnected.
What would have happened if the decision had been made to quarantine all of the high-risk people early on — the old, people with medical issues and others who are vulnerable to this virus? What if everyone else began to wear a mask and latex gloves and washed their hands and stopped touching their face? What if the 6-foot distance was practiced early? What if behavior in society changed?
Some will argue that many more Americans would die if current actions had not been taken. Consider, however, that more than 10,000 people have died from the flu in the past three months. Is that acceptable? Do we close down industries in fear of the flu? COVID-19 is responsible for about 6,000 deaths. At what point do we consider the consequences of how the virus is addressed compared to the damage done to the economy?
There is another question that does not seem to have an answer: how many infections have there been? It seems that a number of people who tested positive for the virus never developed symptoms. Yes, this is a highly contagious disease, but is it really as deadly as advertised?
The question is not if the right decisions were made in the past few weeks or months; no one can go back. The real question, now, is do we change what we are doing for the future? Or do we continue to destroy the U.S. economy for the next several months? A good risk manager always makes a decision and then monitors the results of that decision. Doctors want to destroy the virus. Economists are concerned about the nation’s economic health. There should be a place, somewhere in the middle, for both professions, and the country, to win.
H. Steven Cronquist has been a property and casualty insurance broker since 1974. He also teaches insurance classes to other insurance agents for continuing education. He can be reached at hstevenc@gmail.com.