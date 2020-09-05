At my school, we have a theme for each new academic year. We pick our theme several months ahead of the new school year, so the excitement has time to build. We brainstorm fun ideas for bulletin boards, T-shirts and activities. Across grade levels and various teaching styles, we unify around our theme and it becomes a reference point for our memories.
For 2019-2020, we chose a great outdoors theme. The year of Camp Downtown will now forever be known as the year everything went off the rails. Camping trips can be that way, but bears and bad weather have got nothing on the coronavirus.
For 2020-2021, we chose an outer space theme. We did this in the spring, when everyone expected the COVID-19 crisis would blow over in a few weeks. Five months later, we have started a new school year without our balloon sculptures, without our matching T-shirts and without any of the normal fanfare that is expected to launch a new school year.
In fact, our school year began more like an actual rocket launch. We were delayed by a week because of technical difficulties. At 8:15 a.m. Aug. 24, we were finally able to complete the code sequences and thrust ourselves into the rarefied atmosphere of distance learning. Some of us were exhilarated. Some of us felt sick to our stomachs. None of us was quite prepared for the reality of everything we would face.
That first week, I got a taste of how the NASA support team at Mission Control in Houston must feel when they are trying to lead a team of astronauts on a space mission. I spent long hours peering into a dark screen. I felt my anxiety build, as I tried to communicate important steps over a shaky audio visual connection. At times, my frustration led me to feelings of insecurity and helplessness. Houston, we have a problem… lots of them.
Even if my students were only a few blocks away, they might as well have been on the moon. In my 34th year of teaching, I am feeling challenged in ways I could never have imagined in 1987. I have been through many evolutions of curriculum and personal trials that eroded my spirit. None of it prepared me for this week.
This is the nature of teaching. We pivot, we evolve, we adapt. Most of us survive, but not all. Space exploration and teaching are not for the faint of heart. That first week was only the lift off portion of this mission. There are still plenty of challenges ahead. Still, completing this first step has given me courage for the next one.
For this kind of work, we need to stay sharp. That means getting plenty of sleep, good nutrition, a little recreation and probably some strong coffee. We need to be there and we need to be at our best. The kids are depending on us.
Pamela Tarango has been teaching for more than three decades. She has more than 25 years of service in Bakersfield City Schools.